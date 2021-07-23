  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 23 15:39

    ROSATOM and Nornickel sign supplementary agreement on icebreaker accompaniment

    ROSATOM and Nornickel have signed a supplementary agreement to complement their 2018 cooperation agreement. The additional agreement will last through 2030 – a testament to the strategic partnership between the two companies, ROSATOM says in a press release. In light of mutual interests, the parties intend to cooperate in ensuring uninterrupted and environmentally friendly integrated icebreaker accompaniment for vessels navigating through the Northern Sea Route.

    The supplementary agreement was signed by ROSATOM’s First Deputy Director General and Director for Development and International Business Kirill Komarov and Nornickel’s Senior Vice President and Head of Strategy and Strategic Projects Management, Logistics, and Resource Support Sergey Dubovitsky. The signing ceremony took place as part of the ROSATOM-organised event “Arctic Day.”

    The document entails an expansion of the parties’ cooperation as Nornickel plans to increase its cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route. The metals and mining company is increasing its traffic volume to facilitate the timely implementation of its strategic investment projects in the Norilsk industrial region. These projects include the company’s primary environmental initiative – the Sulfur Programme.

    In particular, the agreement expands the annual window during which Rosatom provides Nornickel with vessel accompaniment services. At present, Taymyr and Vaygach-type nuclear-powered icebreakers accompany Nornickel vessels from January to May. Under the new agreement, the period of vessel accompaniment will be expanded to November-May.

    “For several decades, ROSATOM and Nornickel have successfully cooperated in providing cargo transportation with icebreaker accompaniment along the Northern Sea Route. The extension of their agreement until 2030 clearly demonstrates that the profitability of projects implemented in the Arctic directly depends on the efficient operation of [Russia’s] nuclear icebreaker fleet. Over the coming years, we will [continue] to provide our partners with a reliable service at a transparent price,” said Kirill Komarov.

    “Nornickel has historically used the Northern Sea Route for cargo transportation and is one of its oldest users. Today, the company is at a new stage of its development. Our new ambitious projects to modernize production, improve the environmental situation, [and] renovate Norilsk, require not only largescale investments, but also reliable infrastructure, including transport. The nuclear icebreaker fleet, which has been our long-term and trustworthy partner for more than half a century, will become a direct participant in these changes. We are pleased by the expansion of our cooperation with Rosatom and are confident that this will have a positive impact not only on the realisation of Nornickel’s plans, but also on the implementation of [Russia’s] state programme for the development of the Arctic,” said Sergey Dubovitsky.

    As part of this new agreement, the parties intend to conclude “take-or-pay” contracts in the future on the provision of vessel accompaniment services using project 22220 nuclear icebreakers for a period of 15 years for a fixed price in Russian roubles and annual adjustments to reflect the previous year’s inflation, with the option of extending said contracts for two ten-year periods.

    Within the framework of the parties’ cooperation, FSUE Atomflot, Rosatom subsidiary in charge of operation and maintenance of the Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet, plans to operate Nornickel’s future dual-fuel diesel-LNG icebreaker. The parties also intend to look into the possibility of jointly building an icebreaker to replace the retiring Taymyr/Vaygach-type icebreaker, as well as a fleet of port icebreakers to replace Nornickel’s port icebreaker Dudinka.

    Rosatom is a global technological leader, with capacities in the nuclear sector and beyond, and business partners in 50 countries. As one of the pioneers of the nuclear industry, Rosatom has traditionally been at the forefront of the international nuclear market, including nuclear power plant construction, uranium mining and enrichment, and nuclear fuel fabrication and supply. Today, thanks to the unique expertise accumulated over 75 years, the company is conquering the markets of new promising high-tech products. Hydrogen energy, energy storage, nuclear medicine, wind energy, composite materials, logistics business, environmental solutions - in total, more than a hundred new businesses, which cement Rosatom’s standing among the leading tech giants.

Другие новости по темам: Nornickel, ROSATOM, icebreakers, NSR  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 23

16:55 RosGeo eyes exploration of solid mineral deposits in the Persian Gulf
16:32 Learn the latest global LNG trends with LNGcon 2022
16:30 ROSATOM and Moscow State University’s Marine Research Centre sign cooperation agreement on environmental impact assessment in Arctic
16:07 Rosatom expects transit cargo flow along NSR to reach 20-30 million tonnes per year by 2030
15:39 ROSATOM and Nornickel sign supplementary agreement on icebreaker accompaniment
15:01 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 4.1 million tonnes of cargo in H1’21, up 12% YoY
14:36 Recovery of investments in offshore geological exploration not expected by RosGeo before 2022
14:14 Wärtsilä to provide thrusters for two Chinese wind farm turbine installation vessels
13:40 RosGeo: Deposits in shallow waters and estuaries should be taken into account when developing Arctic resources
13:12 A deep sea mineral riser system reviewed by ABS in an industry first
12:48 Nornickel set to expand and upgrade Dudinka port
12:11 Maersk changes the logistics landscape in Bulgaria and launches intermodal weekly service connecting Burgas to Plovdiv and Sofia
12:09 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rises in July 2021
11:43 Vietnamese Navy ships arrived in Vladivostok to participate in Russian Navy Day celebration
11:11 GTT receives orders for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
11:07 Integrated drill of emergency response teams conducted at CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk
10:45 Alexei Rakhmanov: USC saved nearly RUB 18 billion in 2021 through cost optimization
10:24 Baltic Dry Index as of July 22
10:06 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:48 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping supports the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
09:30 China ports container volume rises 15% in first half of 2021
09:27 Alexei Rakhmanov: USC is set to open up routes that do not depend on foreigners
09:09 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handles high-speed train intended for Uzbekistan Railways
08:40 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward trend on Jul.23.

2021 July 22

19:00 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 2.59% to 17,047,282 tonnes YTD
18:35 Equinor Brasil Energia awarded a contract to Floatel Victory
18:05 Solstad Offshore ASA announces new contract for the CSV Normand Jarstein to DeepOcean AS
17:55 Manila Harbor Center aids PH Coast Guard’s substation project
17:25 Suek AG supramax vessel Kumpula to sail through Northeast Passage
17:05 US FMC establishes Ocean Carriers Audit Program
16:25 Survitec enhances lifeboat inspection solution to deliver savings and flexibility for ship operators
16:05 RINA and SWS mark a new era in Cruise shipbuilding in China
15:27 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 2.24 million tonnes of coal in H1’21, up 4% YoY
15:22 DBS partners maritime players and MPA to complete Singapore’s first live bunker delivery financing pilot with digital bunker delivery note
15:11 Two new hybrid LNG-electric ships join to the Brittany Ferries fleet
15:05 Second batch of oversize equipment for Amur GCC reloaded in De-Kastri
14:42 CMA CGM to launch a new Indian Ocean feeder service
13:21 DCT Gdańsk Welcomes New CEO – Charles Baker
13:20 Port of Rotterdam posts H1 2021 results
12:58 Seven entities interested in investing in Port Gdański Eksploatacja
12:03 Shipping industry announces international decarbonisation conference at COP26
11:03 Boskalis awarded contract for deepening the approach channel to harbor of Harwich, UK
10:29 Transport Canada issues new Ballast Water Regulations
10:24 Rosmorport completes repair dredging at Vostochny seaport
09:53 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:36 IAA PortNews opens registration for 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of July 21
08:31 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward evolution on Jul 22

2021 July 21

18:30 MSC Cruises restart its activity in the Port of València
18:00 Agreement signed between Grimaldi and Armas Trasmediterranea
17:55 Stena RoRo orders its tenth E-Flexer RoPax ferry
17:51 “FLORIAN” Port Fire Brigade to take care of safety in the Port of Gdańsk
17:17 ESPO welcomes "Fit for 55”-package
16:33 Vietnamese Navy ships to take part in celebration of RF Navy Day in Vladivostok
15:48 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 6M’2021 fell by 24.2%
15:25 Maersk Broker Advisory Services launch partnership with McKinsey & Company to assist the maritime industry in its decarbonisation journey
15:02 GTT is selected by Seaspan, SHI and ZIM to design the fuel tanks for five very large LNG-fuelled container vessels
14:49 Lena River United Shipping Company opens Arctic navigation season
14:02 Safe Bulkers enters into an agreement for the acquisition of three Kamsarmax Class dry-bulk Japanese vessels
13:50 CIMAC World Congress to open in one year’s time