2021 July 23 15:01

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 4.1 million tonnes of cargo in H1’21, up 12% YoY

In the first half of 2021, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) handled 4.1 million tonnes of cargo, which is 12% more than in the same period of the previous year. Handling of general cargo totaled 3.4 million tonnes (+18%), dry bulk cargo – 465,000 tonnes (-18%), Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg says in its press release.

The highest growth was demonstrated in the segment of ferrous metal — its handling surged by 38% to 1.8 million tonnes while handling of non-ferrous metal fell to 206,000 tonnes (-20%), metal scrap — to 167,000 tonnes (-26%).

The increase was driven by the demand for flat and rolled products as well as tubulars of Russian origin growing in Europe. New open and covered storage facilities were put into operation in 2020-2021, and the efficiency of railcars and fleet handling was enhanced by SP SPb to ensure efficient handling of such cargoes.

Handling of non-ferrous metal decreased to 415,000 tonnes, down 17% due to redirection of the related cargo flows from Europe and the USA to the Far East, mostly to China.

The scope of metal scrap handled by SP SPb has seen no considerable changes totaling 444,000 tonnes (-1%).

SP SPb has increased handling of wood pellets to 382,000 tonnes, up 27%, year-on-year.

The company’s container throughput totaled 13,600 TEUs.

Over the period of six months, exports via Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg exceeded 3.64 million tonnes (+14%) while imports totaled 440,000 tonnes (-6%). In HI’2021, the share of exports in the total throughput of the company reached 89% with imports accounting for 11%.