2021 July 23 12:48

Nornickel set to expand and upgrade Dudinka port

Port of Dudinka. Image source: Facebook

Nornickel is going to expand and upgrade the port of Dudinka in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sergey Dubovitsky, Senior Vice President for Strategy, Strategic Projects, Logistics & Procurement, Nornickel, as saying at the Arctic Day conference in Saint-Petersburg.



According to the speaker, the company is set to invest up to RUB 14 billion in the port infrastructure expansion including RUB 8 earmarked for construction of two marine and two river berths, RUB 3.5 billion – for acquisition of five cranes and other handling equipment, RUB 3 billion – for the development of storage infrastructure and utilities.



Besides, there is a plan to build up the port’s capacity for handling the company’s own cargoes by 0.7-1 million tonnes per year including 0.3-0.5 million tonnes of seaborne freight which will require more additional investments of up to RUB 26 billion.



RUB 14 billion is to be invested into fast replacement of 35 portal cranes by 2027, RUB 5 billion – into development of rear yards and special port equipment, RUB 2.5 billion into accelerated reconstruction of two marine terminals. RUB 4.5 billion is to be invested in replacement 10 mobile and one portal crane, overhaul of equipment and infrastructure, container fleet etc.



“We consider essential investments in this port without parallel in soviet times. Investments under our basic programme for our own needs alone are estimated at up to RUB 26 billion with building up this port’s capacity by about one third”, said Sergey Dubovitsky.