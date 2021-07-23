2021 July 23 11:43

Vietnamese Navy ships arrived in Vladivostok to participate in Russian Navy Day celebration

Two missile frigates of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Vietnam Chan Heung Dao and Quang Chung arrived in Vladivostok to participate in the celebration of the Russian Navy Day in Vladivostok, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The ships have already entered the Golden Horn Bay and are taking their places in the parade formation in support of the tugs of the Pacific Fleet.

Earlier, 16 sets of raid equipment were installed in the Golden Horn Bay, near the Tsesarevich Embankment, to form a parade formation. A total of 7 warships will be involved in the celebrations.

Preparations for the celebration of the Navy Day in Vladivostok are taking place with strict compliance with a set of measures to counter the threat of the spread of coronavirus infection, aimed at preserving the life and health of military personnel, civilian personnel and their family members. Preventive measures are regularly carried out on warships and berthing areas to prevent the introduction and spread of infectious diseases, including the organization of entrance control with body thermometry, daily disinfection and sanitary treatment of all premises, objects and territories.

On July 23, a dress rehearsal of the parade of ships of the Pacific Fleet will take place in Vladivostok, and festive celebrations in honor of the Day of the Russian Navy in the capital of Primorye will be held on July 25.