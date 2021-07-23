2021 July 23 13:12

A deep sea mineral riser system reviewed by ABS in an industry first

A deep sea mineral riser system capable of reaching more than 6,000 meters beneath the waves has been design reviewed by ABS in an industry first, according to ABS's release.

Developed by Oil States Industries (OSI), the Merlin™ Deepsea Riser System reviewed by ABS is designed to collect polymetallic nodules 6,000 meters below the surface of the Pacific. It is the first time a deep sea mineral riser has undergone design review by a Classification organization.

The system is designed in accordance with the ABS Guide for Subsea Mining, which was published in October 2020 and sets out Class requirements for the design, construction, installation and survey of mobile offshore mining units. ABS is supporting OSI on the next phase of the project, which is the construction and certification of the riser.