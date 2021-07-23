2021 July 23 12:11

Maersk changes the logistics landscape in Bulgaria and launches intermodal weekly service connecting Burgas to Plovdiv and Sofia

Maersk changes the logistics landscape in Bulgaria and launches intermodal weekly service connecting Burgas to Plovdiv and Sofia, according to the company's release.



Sofia, Cargo transport in Bulgaria is highly dominated by road. In the mid-2000s, railways remained a major mode of freight transportation, but with increasing problems with the maintenance of the infrastructure and lowering speeds, highways carried a progressively larger share of freight.



As the global integrator of container logistics- A.P. Moller - Maersk plumps for rail transportation in Bulgaria and from today on offers cargo block train services in both directions -import and export- from Burgas port to Plovdiv, the second largest city in the country connecting the capital of Sofia with daily truck shuttle.



Jysk Bulgaria - the Danish retail chain - and Mondi Paper - a leader in packaging and paper - are the first companies to engage this new service in Bulgaria which increase free time at Plovdiv rail depot by helping in inventory management and decrease CO2 emissions as rail freight produces 16 times less carbon pollution than road.

This service is key for Maersk to increase supply chain resilience and agility through the current challenging times. By including rail, Maersk saves 40 km from Burgas to Sofia. The fact that the rail travels by night and gathers big lots helps Maersk to get better transit times and overall, Maersk reduce CO2 emissions in its supply chain, as rail freight produces 16 times less carbon pollution than road freights.



About A.P. Moller - Maersk.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people.