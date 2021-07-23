2021 July 23 10:45

Alexei Rakhmanov: USC saved nearly RUB 18 billion in 2021 through cost optimization

USC attributes savings to technological improvement initiatives and optimisation of procurement procedures

United Shipbuilding Corporation is focusing on optimising costs, official website of Kremlin cites Alexei Rakhmanov, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of USC, as saying at meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 22 July 2021. According to Alexei Rakhmanov, this year USC has managed to save nearly 18 billion rubles, by comparison with 2019, through technological improvement initiatives, optimisation of procurement procedures and financial tools.



Alexei Rakhmanov said USC had commissioned eleven naval ships in 2020. “It is one of our best results”, he added. “We continue tightening the discipline to meet project deadlines. But we are dependent on suppliers of large-size equipment who let us down rather significantly. But I hope the situation will gradually improve”, emphasized the head of USC.

“As far as civilian shipbuilding is concerned, we have commissioned 20 vessels, as I reported to you earlier. This is one of our best results and the civilian shipbuilding segment boosted its earnings. This is actually 21 percent of the 50-percent target that you have directed us to achieve”, he said.

According to Alexei Rakhmanov, USC is zealously working on new products. “In the case of civilian shipbuilding, I am referring to the opening of basically new segments, including, for example, small boats, which few businesses have dealt with in a systematic way, and, accordingly, solutions for Russian cities as regards riverboats and cruise ships”, said Alexei Rakhmanov.