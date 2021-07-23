2021 July 23 12:09

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rises in July 2021

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in July was quotes 3480.8 points, have an increase of 7.6% compare to last month, according to Ningbo Zhoushan port Group's release. From Ningbo to the North America route, U.S. retailers replenish inventory with large amounts of imported Asian products that lead to transportation demand remained hot, some box liners push up freight rates again. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port in July was $5575, have an increase of 8.8% compare to last month, from Ningbo Port to New York port was $6928, increase of 4.4% month-on-month.





Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) is used to objectively reflect the fluctuation of freight rates of international container shipping market by calculating and recording the container freight rates change information of 21 routes departing from Ningbo-Zhoushan port, including composite Index and 21 Indexes of branch routes.