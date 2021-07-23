2021 July 23 09:48

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping supports the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”

RS representative will deliver one of the key reports at the Conference

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) will support the International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” again. RS management is set to take part in organization and holding of the event. RS will also deliver one of the key reports at the Conference.

The International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” organized by IAA PortNews will be held for the fourth time in a row on the NEVA Exhibition zero day. This year it will be held on 20 September 2021, at the Emerald Hotel in Saint-Petersburg.

The Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” is a convenient and helpful opportunity for networking of shipbuilders, customers and contractors related to the icebreaking, maintenance, rescue and salvage services provided to ensure shipping and port operations.

General Sponsor – Damen Shipyards Group.

IAA PortNews has opened registration for the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”. The event participants are supposed to pay a fee. Applications are to be sent to snitko@portnews.ru .

Among those invited to participate in the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” are the largest operators of icebreaking, towing, bunkering, rescue, dredging and crew transfer fleet, both foreign and Russian shipbuilding companies, naval architecture and marine engineering firms, stevedoring companies and state regulators. More than 150 participants are expected to join the event. The organizer will issue a catalogue of the conference participants.

The conference hosted by IAA PortNews will be livestreamed in Russian/English thus ensuring a considerable expansion of the audience. Later on, the conference stream will be available on the IAA PortNews website.