2021 July 23 09:30

China ports container volume rises 15% in first half of 2021

In first half of 2021, the cargo volume of China ports was 7643.3million tons, a year-on-year increase of 13.2%; the container throughput of China ports was 138.2million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 15.0%, according to Ningbo Zhoushan port Group's release. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the major ports in China.

Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China