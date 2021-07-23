2021 July 23 09:27

Alexei Rakhmanov: USC is set to open up routes that do not depend on foreigners

USC is starting to design a container ship that will ply the Caspian Sea with Helsinki as its final destination

United Shipbuilding Corporation is focusing on the South-North corridor, primarily the Caspian Sea, official website of Kremlin cites Alexei Rakhmanov, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of USC, as saying at meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 22 July 2021.

According to Alexei Rakhmanov, this year, USC is starting to design a container ship that will ply the Caspian Sea with Helsinki as its final destination. “In this way, we will be opening up routes that do not depend on foreigners”, he said.

“It is possible to load cargo in northern Iran or western China and take it to Helsinki via the Olya port [in Russia]. It will take the ship only seven or eight days to reach Helsinki from Olya at 19 kilometres per hour”, explained Alexei Rakhmanov.



“The main question is the cost of this shipment”, emphasized USC CEO adding that USC is working on it jointly with shipping companies.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

