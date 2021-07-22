2021 July 22 18:35

Equinor Brasil Energia awarded a contract to Floatel Victory

Floatel International has announced that Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda has awarded a contract to Floatel Victory to provide Maintenance and Safety Unit (MSU) services alongside Peregrino Floating Production Storage and offloading unit (FPSO) offshore Brazil, according to the company's release.

The charter of the MSU is for six months with an expected commencement date on site in the third quarter 2021. Equinor has options to extend the charter after the firm period.