2021 July 22 17:55

Manila Harbor Center aids PH Coast Guard’s substation project

Manila Harbor Center Port Services, Inc. recently donated construction materials to help build the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) Vitas substation at Pier 18 in Tondo, Manila, according to ICTS's release.

Turned over to the PCG team, led by OIC PO1 Ronald James P. Corpuz, the materials will support the substation’s development project that will create a bigger workspace for its personnel. The workspace expansion will help the PCG perform its operational and administrative functions more efficiently while strictly implementing pandemic health protocols.

A wholly owned subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc., MHCPSI operates a 10-hectare international breakbulk and bulk private port facility at the northern side of the Port of Manila.