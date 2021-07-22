2021 July 22 16:05

RINA and SWS mark a new era in Cruise shipbuilding in China

RINA has signed an agreement with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) for the classification of the largest ever cruise ship to be built in China, according to the company's release.



With an overall length of about 341m and a gross tonnage of approximately 140,00GT, the cruise ship will be the largest ever built in China with a capacity of more than 6500 between passengers and crew on board.



The cruise project will be built according to the highest standards ever applied in China for environmental protection with RINA additional class notations “Green Plus” and “HVSC” (High Voltage Shore Connection).

Furthermore, the cruise ship design and equipment will follow the RINA notation “Biosafe Ship”, aiming to control and prevent possible on-board infection outbreak.

The expected delivery date of the vessel is December 2025.



RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Transport & Infrastructure and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2020 of 495 million Euros, over 3,900 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.