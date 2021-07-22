2021 July 22 15:05

Second batch of oversize equipment for Amur GCC reloaded in De-Kastri

Image source: Rosmorrechflot



On 22 July 2021, the port of De-Kastri handled the second batch of oversize equipment intended for the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (Amur GCC of SIBUR Holding), the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says referring to the Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities.



The first batch of equipment for Amur GCC was transshipped in the port of De-Kastri in the beginning of June. In July, the port welcomed two crane ships, UHL Focus and Happy Star, which delivered oversize and overweight cargo from the South Korean port of Masan. A total of 6,812 tonnes of cargo was delivered by the ships.



It took several days to reload the equipment onto the following barges: MP-2805, MP-2002, Troitskoye, Tokur, Tyr, Tomsk, MP-2005 and MP-2006. The operation was held at anchorage No 174 А.



The barges will transport the equipment across the Amurskiy estuary to the port of Nikolayevsk-on-Amur. Then the cargo will be transported by ATB units along the Amur and Zeya rivers for over 2,000 km to the berth at the town of Svobodny.



In August, De-Kastri is to welcome two more ships with oversize equipment for Amur GCC.



The Amur Gas Processing Plant (Amur GPP) of Gazprom and the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (Amur GCC, a joint project of SIBUR and Sinopec) are under construction near the town of Svobodny in the Amur Region. Amur GCC will have a capacity of 2.7 mtpa.



Equipment and materials under both construction projects are delivered by water transport to the Far East seaports where they are reloaded onto river-going ATB units.

Related links:

Chinese shipyard launches Tomsk barge intended for transportation of oversize cargo to Amur GCC >>>>

De-Kastri port handles second batch of large-size equipment for Amur GPP>>>>