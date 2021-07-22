  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 22 13:20

    Port of Rotterdam posts H1 2021 results

    In the first six months of 2021, throughput in the port of Rotterdam was 231.6 million tonnes, a rise of 5.8% compared with the same period last year, according to the company's release. Despite this increase, throughput volume has not yet recovered from last year's corona dip. In the first half of the year, there was primarily an increase in incoming and outgoing flows of iron ore, coal and containers. The Port Authority's financial results were good.

    Highlights of the first half of the year
     Total throughput: 231.6 million tonnes (+5.8%).
     Considerable increase in the throughput of iron ore (+34.4%), coal (+35.8%), break bulk (+10.1%) and containers (+8.7% in TEUs); fall in the throughput of agricultural bulk (-8.9%) and LNG (-4.7%).
     Successful handling of post-Suez shipping blockage.
     Concrete steps ahead in the energy transition, thanks in part to financial support (SDE++) for businesses that want to capture and store CO2 using Porthos, and extra production capacity for biodiesel.
     Increase in Port Authority revenue by 7.5% to € 387.6 million; operating result 16.4% higher at € 174.9 million.

    Dry bulk

    The throughput of dry bulk amounted to 37.7 million tonnes, an increase of 22.5% on the first half of 2020. In particular, the upturn in German steel production led to a rise in demand for iron ore and scrap (+34.4%). Demand for cokes for blast furnaces was also higher in consequence. There was also much more demand for energy coal for power generation during this period. That was related to the bounce in the economy and disappointing electricity production from wind.

    High gas prices meant that power generation with coal was competitive despite the higher prices for carbon emission rights. Total coal throughput rose by 35.8% in the first half year. It should be pointed out that the volume of coal is decreasing when viewed over a period of several years, falling by 44% between 2015 and 2020.

    The throughput of agricultural bulk was down by 8.9%. Last year, the throughput of cereals, oil seeds and cattle feed was high despite the corona crisis. At the time, the uncertainty about possible disruptions to the supply of foodstuffs led traders and importers to buy large amounts of agricultural bulk. However, from October last year onwards, throughput tailed off because large stocks, including those of soya and maize, had built up during the year.

    Liquid bulk

    In the largest throughput category – liquid bulk – growth was less exuberant than for dry bulk. The total throughput of liquid bulk rose by 1.1% to 100.9 million tonnes. There were slight increases in the throughput of mineral oil products (+3.7%) and crude oil (+0.4%). LNG, on the other hand, was down slightly (-4.7%).

    A factor in the crude oil market was that, from the start of the second quarter onwards, refining activity in the Netherlands and Germany returned to a level higher than in 2020. Last year saw a downward trend with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.

    The throughput of oil products was higher in the first quarter than in 2020 and lower in the second quarter, leading to an increase in throughput on balance. That rise was mainly attributable to the incoming flow of fuel oil and naphtha. More fuel oil came to Rotterdam from Russia, mainly due to fewer direct exports from Russia to the US. Naphtha is a typical import product. In this case, more demand from the chemical industry led to more imports.

    Imports of gas oil/diesel were lower and exports higher. For example, more has been transported to the United States, partly because of the extreme cold there. Kerosene throughput dropped sharply due to low demand. In the Other Liquid Bulk category, there was an increase in biofuels and a slight decrease in chemicals throughput.

    Containers and break bulk

    Container throughput in tonnes rose by 4.4% and by no less than 8.7% in TEU. Never before have so many containers been shipped via Rotterdam within a half-year. There are two reasons for the difference between tonnes and TEU. Firstly, more empty containers were handled, particularly in the first quarter, than in the same period in 2020. The second cause is that there has been a downward trend for some time now in the average weight of full containers.

    The rise in demand for consumer goods, in combination with disruptions in the logistical chains (including the Suez Canal blockage, the corona outbreak and lockdown in the port of Shenzhen) caused global delays and high freight tariffs. The handling of container flows was quite smooth in Rotterdam.

    RORO throughput recovered well in the second quarter after a sharp decline just after the Brexit in early 2021. The second quarter was even slightly up on 2019. Volumes are substantially (+8.8%) higher than in 2020. It should be noted here that last year's half-year volumes were hit hard by the first corona lockdown in the second quarter. The throughput of other break bulk increased by 14.7%, mainly because of the rise in non-ferrous metals and steel.

    The Port of Rotterdam Authority's financial results were good in the last half year. Revenue rose by 7.5% to € 387.6 million (2020 H1: € 360.4 million). Contract income from site rental increased, mainly because some existing contracts were brought in line with the current market price. Revenues from sea port dues rose due to the higher throughput volume. Operating expenses were 4% down on the first half of last year, mainly due to lower expenditure during the COVID-19 pandemic and high cost awareness.

    The operating result on ordinary activities before taxation increased to € 153.1 million (2020 H1: € 128.4 million).

    The result after taxation was € 116.7 million (2020 H1: € 98.1 million). Gross investments in the first half year amounted to €97.6 million (2020 H1: € 136.4 million). Total investments for 2021 are expected to be in line with last year's investment level (2020: € 265.7 million).

    Advances made in energy transition

    Once again, significant advances were made in the energy transition during the past half year. For example, it was announced in May that the Dutch government has earmarked approximately € 2 billion for the four companies that want to capture and store CO₂ for the Porthos project. Starting in 2024, carbon dioxide will be stored in that project for the first time in the Netherlands on a large scale in empty gas fields under the North Sea. This represents a substantial contribution to the achievement of the Dutch climate objectives.

    Another important theme in the energy transition is hydrogen. A series of projects are in progress involving large-scale local production, imports of hydrogen from overseas, and application in the transport sector and industry. Steps are being taken towards an investment decision for the construction of a hydrogen pipeline in the port area. Studies are being conducted into the construction of pipelines between Rotterdam, Chemelot and North Rhine-Westphalia for various substances, including hydrogen and CO₂.
    This kind of infrastructure is a precondition for many industries if they are to switch from fossil fuels to clean hydrogen.

    Progress in port digitalisation

    The fact that the Brexit has not caused any major problems in logistics in Rotterdam demonstrates the quality of the Portbase systems and indicates that those systems deliver good support for both the transport sector and the government. It also makes it clear how important digitalisation is. In the past year, therefore, we have continued to work on digitalising a range of activities. For example, a range of processes for shipping have been further digitalised, including notifications for pilots, and a start has been made on digitalisation for the Maritime Declarations of Health. Every year, the Port Coordination Centre receives more than 30,000 of these declarations for ships' crews.

    In the last half year, the 100th company was also connected to Routescanner, a platform that provides a worldwide picture of container transport routes on the basis of data from container operators. In that way, Routescanner enhances logistical transparency. In addition to the smart exchange and use of this type of information, the Port Authority is also fitting out more and more of its physical infrastructure with sensors. The first smart bollard has now been installed. Data from these sensors allow the Port Authority to deploy and maintain its assets optimally.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Rotterdam  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 22

16:05 RINA and SWS mark a new era in Cruise shipbuilding in China
15:27 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 2.24 million tonnes of coal in H1’21, up 4% YoY
15:22 DBS partners maritime players and MPA to complete Singapore’s first live bunker delivery financing pilot with digital bunker delivery note
15:11 Two new hybrid LNG-electric ships join to the Brittany Ferries fleet
15:05 Second batch of oversize equipment for Amur GCC reloaded in De-Kastri
14:42 CMA CGM to launch a new Indian Ocean feeder service
13:21 DCT Gdańsk Welcomes New CEO – Charles Baker
13:20 Port of Rotterdam posts H1 2021 results
12:58 Seven entities interested in investing in Port Gdański Eksploatacja
12:03 Shipping industry announces international decarbonisation conference at COP26
11:03 Boskalis awarded contract for deepening the approach channel to harbor of Harwich, UK
10:29 Transport Canada issues new Ballast Water Regulations
10:24 Rosmorport completes repair dredging at Vostochny seaport
09:53 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:36 IAA PortNews opens registration for 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of July 21
08:31 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward evolution on Jul 22

2021 July 21

18:30 MSC Cruises restart its activity in the Port of València
18:00 Agreement signed between Grimaldi and Armas Trasmediterranea
17:55 Stena RoRo orders its tenth E-Flexer RoPax ferry
17:51 “FLORIAN” Port Fire Brigade to take care of safety in the Port of Gdańsk
17:17 ESPO welcomes "Fit for 55”-package
16:33 Vietnamese Navy ships to take part in celebration of RF Navy Day in Vladivostok
15:48 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 6M’2021 fell by 24.2%
15:25 Maersk Broker Advisory Services launch partnership with McKinsey & Company to assist the maritime industry in its decarbonisation journey
15:02 GTT is selected by Seaspan, SHI and ZIM to design the fuel tanks for five very large LNG-fuelled container vessels
14:49 Lena River United Shipping Company opens Arctic navigation season
14:02 Safe Bulkers enters into an agreement for the acquisition of three Kamsarmax Class dry-bulk Japanese vessels
13:50 CIMAC World Congress to open in one year’s time
13:10 ABP’s Port of Ipswich retains first place for agricultural products exports in the UK
12:52 CIMAC on the IMO decisions: Clear regulations are in the interest of the maritime industry
12:43 NYK to build company’s first LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier
12:31 M. Skuodis: Opening the Kaunas Intermodal Terminal marks a new stage in the Rail Baltica project
12:10 Golar, Perenco and SNH agree increased capacity utilisation of FLNG Hilli Episeyo
11:48 New berth put into operation at newly reconstructed KSK terminal
11:03 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward correction on Jul.21 after dramatic drop the day before
11:00 BC Ferries' fourth Island Class ferry transits Panama Canal
10:46 Kaunas Intermodal Terminal opened to commercial traffic on the Rail Baltica railway
10:25 Port of Tallinn opened a new and sustainable terminal
10:17 MES-S delivers a 66,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "JAL KALPATARU at its Tamano Shipyard
09:31 Crude oil prices decrease in response to US reserves growth
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of July 20
08:00 IAA PortNews celebrates its 17th anniversary!

2021 July 20

18:07 Solstad Offshore ASA announces contract awards for two CSVs
17:23 Port of Corpus Christi sets new tonnage records in H1 2021
17:06 Equinor, RES and Green Giraffe team up for floating offshore wind growth in France
16:34 “K” LINE signs a long-term consecutive voyage charter for a LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier with JFE Steel Corporation
15:52 The Mercury corvette superstructure delivered to Severnaya Verf Shipyard from SNSZ (video release)
14:17 SZRK takes delivery of KSP02 design second crab factory "Azimut" from Turkish shipyard
13:12 MOL signs deal for long-term transport using newbuilding LNG-fueled bulker
12:42 Onego Shipyard to build Project 23620 LNG-fueled icebreaker duo for Rosmorport
12:21 Valenciaport total freight traffic up 11.11% to 7,359,953 tonnes in June 2021
12:08 Zero-emissions truck project launches at Port of Oakland
11:44 "Ship Carbon Recycling Working Group" of Japan's CCR Study Group has confirmed that carbon recycled methane can be recognized as zero emission ship fuel
11:30 Port of Los Angeles’ new data module forecasts cargo movement up to six months out
11:10 The PHILIP HEYLO tanker successfully passes survey in RRR
10:36 Upon overhaul KSK Grain Terminal handles its first vessel at the new Berth No. 40A
10:04 North P&I Club appoints Nick Wolfe to drive diversification forward
09:59 MSC Group and Oldendorff Carriers join the Methanol Institute
09:49 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 19