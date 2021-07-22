2021 July 22 12:03

Shipping industry announces international decarbonisation conference at COP26

Global shipping has announced an unprecedented cross-industry event, to be held during COP26, bringing together leaders in shipping, energy, politics and finance to discuss maritime decarbonisation efforts.

Held in Glasgow on the 6th November, as part of COP26, ‘Shaping the Future of Shipping’ will assemble industry heavyweights and external experts to tackle the challenges which face shipping’s vital route to decarbonisation.

The ministerial level, day-long, event will feature some of the world’s leading figures on decarbonisation from across the globe to address key strategic issues in shipping’s rapidly evolving decarbonisation journey.

The event is taking place at the University of Strathclyde’s Technology & Innovation Centre, home to the UK’s Maritime Safety Research Centre and a world-leading centre of marine technology research. Discussion topics will include: the removal of carbon-heavy fuels from a traditionally ‘hard to abate’ sector; securing equitable decarbonisation frameworks to benefit developing countries; and the reduction of financial risk from shipping transformation so action can urgently be taken to curb emissions today.

The conference will demonstrate the critical importance of immediate action and cross-sectoral collaboration for the energy transformation of shipping. Shipping titans will lead a ‘Meeting the Challenge’ panel for attendees, while logistics giants will bring the perspective of wider supply chain leaders.

An exclusive ministerial round table will be held during the event to discuss areas such as policy and frameworks, innovation infrastructure, and financing energy transformation.

Sponsors already confirmed include the American Bureau of Shipping, Grimaldi Group, Lloyds Register, NYK Line, Ocean Network Express, and Stena. Details of speakers and attendees at the ‘Shaping the Future of Shipping’ event will be announced in due course.