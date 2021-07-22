  The version for the print
  2021 July 22 10:24

    Rosmorport completes repair dredging at Vostochny seaport

    Image source: Rosmorport
    Eastern Department of the FSUE "Rosmorport" Far Eastern Basin Branch completed repair dredging in the water area of the seaport of Vostochny, Rosmorport says in a press release.

    In order to make the navigation depths equal to the designed ones ​in the water area of the seaport of Vostochny in the area of berths No. 49 and No. 50 of the coal terminal, the Eastern Department carried out repair dredging from July 6 to 19 using its own dredging equipment.

    The volume of seized bottom soil during repair dredging amounted to more than 10 thousand cubic meters, which made it possible to make the depths equal to the designed ones, namely 16.5 meters. The implementation of the planned works is aimed at ensuring safe navigation, maneuvering and approach to the berths of vessels with a draft of up to 16 meters.

    In order to carry out dredging, the Eastern Department used the grapher dredger Sakhalinets, which is designed for excavation, extraction and loading soil, both heavy rock and light categories of soils at a depth of up to 30 meters, and the dredging barges Posyetskaya and Nevskaya with a hold volume of 600 cubic meters each for transportation of extracted soil to the burial area.

    All dredging works were carried out by the Far Eastern Basin Branch in strict accordance with the project documentation "Implementation of repair dredging works in the water area of the seaports of Vostochny and Nakhodka for the period 2018-2028 with environmental survey at the place of burial of extracted soil", approved by order of the Pacific Maritime Administration of Rosprirodnnadzor No. 137 as of 07.03.2019.

    In accordance with the permit No. 178M as of  28.06.2019 issued by Rosprirodnadzor for burial of the bottom soil extracted during dredging in the internal sea waters, the extracted bottom soil was exported to an underwater landfill in the burial area No. 156 near Lisiy island for further storage.

    Having completed repair dredging in the seaport of Vostochny, the Far Eastern Basin Branch, in accordance with dredging plans, will send its dredging equipment to the seaport of Vanino for navigation period 2021.

