2021 July 22 09:36

IAA PortNews opens registration for 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”

Don’t miss the registration as a participant/speaker. In-person spaces are limited.

IAA PortNews has opened registration for the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”. For the fourth time in a row the Conference will be held on the NEVA Exhibition zero day. This year it will be held on 20 September 2021, at the Emerald Hotel in Saint-Petersburg.

Photo by IAA PortNews

The Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” is a convenient and helpful opportunity for networking of shipbuilders, customers and contractors related to the icebreaking, maintenance, rescue and salvage services provided to ensure shipping and port operations.

General Sponsor – Damen Shipyards Group.

Among those invited to participate in the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” are the largest operators of icebreaking, towing, bunkering, rescue, dredging and crew transfer fleet, both foreign and Russian shipbuilding companies, naval architecture and marine engineering firms, stevedoring companies and state regulators. More than 150 participants are expected to join the event. The organizer will issue a catalogue of the conference participants.

The conference hosted by IAA PortNews will be livestreamed in Russian/English thus ensuring a considerable expansion of the audience. Later on, the conference stream will be available on the IAA PortNews website.

The event participants are supposed to pay a fee. Applications are to be sent to snitko@portnews.ru .

The NEVA-2021 zero day will end at the Emerald Hotel with a joint reception for the participants of the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Harbour Support Services Fleet” and the International Conference “Inland Waterways: Strategic Potential for Growth”.