  • 2021 July 21 17:17

    ESPO welcomes "Fit for 55”-package

    On 14 July, the European Commission published its so-called “Fit for 55”-package, a package of proposals which should help deliver on the European Climate Law target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the EU by at least 55% by 2030, and enable climate neutrality by 2050.

    The European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) welcomes the new “Fit for 55”-proposals as an important first step towards reaching the European Green Deal ambition and the 2030 and 2050 goals enshrined in the EU Climate Law. 

    The package includes different proposals of relevance to ports: a proposal for a Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR), a new proposal to increase the use of alternative fuels by shipping (FuelEU Maritime), the extension of the Emissions Trading System to shipping (EU ETS), amendments to the Renewable Energy Directive (REDIII), and an update of the Energy Taxation Directive.

    “The fit for 55-proposals are an important first step: all ingredients are there to deliver the green deal and climate goals. We will now examine the proposals in depth and identify where the port pillar of this green deal architecture should be optimised. For Europe’s ports it is essential to ultimately achieve a policy that is effective in reducing emissions, is coherent, keeps an eye on the competitiveness of Europe’s port sector, is future-proof and does not create stranded assets or additional administrative burden for ports. It should take the diversity of the European port and maritime sector into due consideration,” says ESPO’s Secretary General Isabelle Ryckbost.

    To make the proposed package fit for purpose, the following key aspects have to be considered:     

    Coherence of the package. Full alignment between FuelEU Maritime and the proposal for an Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation will be key. The two different proposals must mirror each other and be considered together throughout the whole legislative process. The same goes for the other interrelated Fit for 55-proposals, which must be fully aligned.

    Efficiency in terms of emissions reductions. ESPO calls for an efficient policy that truly delivers in terms of reducing emissions, avoids stranded assets and is future-proof. A goal-based and technology-neutral approach that avoids one-size-fits-all solutions seems the best fit for this purpose. There is no time and no money to waste. ESPO supports a framework that boosts innovation and progress, and enables bottom-up initiatives and coalitions of the willing. Cooperation between all relevant stakeholders will be crucial since unilateral moves will not deliver.

    Onshore power supply (OPS) where it makes sense. OPS is an important tool and part of the solution for lowering the shipping emissions at berth, but should not be seen as an end in itself. To ensure a rapid deployment of OPS and avoid a waste of public funds, Europe’s ports must be able to prioritise and focus on deploying OPS where it makes sense in terms of delivering cost-effective reductions of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution at berth. It remains to see if the approach outlined in Article 5 of FuelEU Maritime and Article 9 in AFIR will lead to the right prioritisation as part of an intelligent approach to OPS.

    Safeguarding the competitiveness of the European port and maritime sector. Appropriate solutions will have to be found to the risks of deviation of certain EU port calls to ports outside Europe, linked to certain proposals in the package, certainly if these happen without any gains in terms of emissions (carbon leakage).

    Avoiding administrative burden for the port. To remain competitive and efficient, the Fit for 55-package should not lead to unduly complicated calculations, compliance procedures and administrative burden connected to port calls in Europe. Ports in Europe should not become green accountants for the shipping sector.

    Providing the funding for 55% emission reductions. Overall, the Fit for 55-package can only deliver if it is accompanied by sufficient support in terms of EU funding for investments in alternative fuels infrastructure, bunkering and production capacity, and retrofitting of existing ships. An ambitious OPS deployment plan in ports requires adequate funding, since every OPS facility installed so far has been supported by 50%  or more public financing.

    “If Europe is to become fit for 55, it needs to fund for 55. The needed investments in ports to facilitate the greening of shipping are huge. Since there is no silver bullet to green the shipping sector, these are high risk investments with hardly any return on investment for the investing port authority,” comments Isabelle Ryckbost.  

    ESPO looks forward to discussing the Fit for 55-proposals with the Commission, European Parliament and Council, and to working together with the relevant EU policy makers to deliver an ambitious Fit for 55-package that is fit for purpose.

    Source: https://www.espo.be/news?tag=press-release

2021 July 21

18:00 Agreement signed between Grimaldi and Armas Trasmediterranea
17:55 Stena RoRo orders its tenth E-Flexer RoPax ferry
17:51 “FLORIAN” Port Fire Brigade to take care of safety in the Port of Gdańsk
17:17 ESPO welcomes "Fit for 55”-package
16:33 Vietnamese Navy ships to take part in celebration of RF Navy Day in Vladivostok
15:48 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 6M’2021 fell by 24.2%
15:25 Maersk Broker Advisory Services launch partnership with McKinsey & Company to assist the maritime industry in its decarbonisation journey
15:02 GTT is selected by Seaspan, SHI and ZIM to design the fuel tanks for five very large LNG-fuelled container vessels
14:49 Lena River United Shipping Company opens Arctic navigation season
14:02 Safe Bulkers enters into an agreement for the acquisition of three Kamsarmax Class dry-bulk Japanese vessels
13:50 CIMAC World Congress to open in one year’s time
13:10 ABP’s Port of Ipswich retains first place for agricultural products exports in the UK
12:52 CIMAC on the IMO decisions: Clear regulations are in the interest of the maritime industry
12:43 NYK to build company’s first LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier
12:31 M. Skuodis: Opening the Kaunas Intermodal Terminal marks a new stage in the Rail Baltica project
12:10 Golar, Perenco and SNH agree increased capacity utilisation of FLNG Hilli Episeyo
11:48 New berth put into operation at newly reconstructed KSK terminal
11:03 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward correction on Jul.21 after dramatic drop the day before
11:00 BC Ferries' fourth Island Class ferry transits Panama Canal
10:46 Kaunas Intermodal Terminal opened to commercial traffic on the Rail Baltica railway
10:25 Port of Tallinn opened a new and sustainable terminal
10:17 MES-S delivers a 66,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "JAL KALPATARU at its Tamano Shipyard
09:31 Crude oil prices decrease in response to US reserves growth
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of July 20
08:00 IAA PortNews celebrates its 17th anniversary!

2021 July 20

18:07 Solstad Offshore ASA announces contract awards for two CSVs
17:23 Port of Corpus Christi sets new tonnage records in H1 2021
17:06 Equinor, RES and Green Giraffe team up for floating offshore wind growth in France
16:34 “K” LINE signs a long-term consecutive voyage charter for a LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier with JFE Steel Corporation
15:52 The Mercury corvette superstructure delivered to Severnaya Verf Shipyard from SNSZ (video release)
14:17 SZRK takes delivery of KSP02 design second crab factory "Azimut" from Turkish shipyard
13:12 MOL signs deal for long-term transport using newbuilding LNG-fueled bulker
12:42 Onego Shipyard to build Project 23620 LNG-fueled icebreaker duo for Rosmorport
12:21 Valenciaport total freight traffic up 11.11% to 7,359,953 tonnes in June 2021
12:08 Zero-emissions truck project launches at Port of Oakland
11:44 "Ship Carbon Recycling Working Group" of Japan's CCR Study Group has confirmed that carbon recycled methane can be recognized as zero emission ship fuel
11:30 Port of Los Angeles’ new data module forecasts cargo movement up to six months out
11:10 The PHILIP HEYLO tanker successfully passes survey in RRR
10:36 Upon overhaul KSK Grain Terminal handles its first vessel at the new Berth No. 40A
10:04 North P&I Club appoints Nick Wolfe to drive diversification forward
09:59 MSC Group and Oldendorff Carriers join the Methanol Institute
09:49 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 19
09:18 Crude oil prices regained after falling
08:23 MABUX: Global bunker prices may decline sharply on Jul 20 following downward trend on global crude market

2021 July 19

18:06 Finnlines investigates the incident on MS Europalink
17:16 "Ship Carbon Recycling Working Group" of Japan's Carbon Capture & Reuse Study Group confirms that carbon recycled methane can be recognized as zero emission ship fuel
16:12 ABS releases guidance on autonomous and remote-control technologies
15:13 Shipping associations renew call for international naval response to Nigeria-based pirates
14:26 Aker Solutions awarded major offshore wind contract
14:03 NorthPort, MICT inter-terminal transfers boost Coca-Cola’s supply chain
13:49 New Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh visits Damen’s Global Dredging Headquarters
13:17 Russian Gov’t has allocated more than RUB 1 billion to complete the North Pole Arctic research vessel
12:37 Crude oil prices decline on OPEC+ decision
12:24 Murmansk Fish Port six-month volume falls 2.7%
12:03 MSC and Shell sign collaboration agreement on decarbonising shipping
11:30 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 16
11:03 Equinor ready to further develop floating offshore wind in Scotland
10:27 Milaha reports a 46% increase in net profit for H1 2021
10:16 The Gov’t Committee instructed the Ministry of Transport to continue the development of the Caspian-Azov / Black Sea year-round navigation project
09:18 Port of Oakland volume spiked 11.4 percent in first half ’21