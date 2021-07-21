2021 July 21 15:48

Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 6M’2021 fell by 24.2%

Image source: Port Vysotsky

In June, the port’s throughput fell by 31.6%

In January-June 2021, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 2,232,060 tonnes of cargo, which is 24.2% less than in the same period in 2020 (2,942,973 tonnes), the stevedore’s press center says.

In June 2021, Port Vysotsky handled 352,692 tonnes of export coal, down 31.6%.

In 2020, the company handled 6,791,013 tonnes of coal, up 7.7%, year-on-year.

Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres.