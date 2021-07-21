2021 July 21 14:02

Safe Bulkers enters into an agreement for the acquisition of three Kamsarmax Class dry-bulk Japanese vessels

Safe Bulkers, Inc., an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced that in relation to its fleet renewal strategy, it has entered into agreements for the acquisition of three Japanesedry-bulk 82,000 dwt, Kamsarmax class vessels at attractive prices with scheduled delivery dates within the fourth quarter of 2023 for one vessel and within the first quarter of 2024, for the other two vessels.

All three newbuild vessels are designed to meet the Phase 3 requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index related to Green House Gas emissions, and also comply with thelatestNOx emissions regulation, (NOx-Tier III)and will be financed from the cash reserves of the Company.

About Safe Bulkers

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services.