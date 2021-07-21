  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 21 11:48

    New berth put into operation at newly reconstructed KSK terminal

    On July 20, 2021, Delo Group put into operation a new deep-water berth No. 40A. Its length is 309 meters, the total area is almost 7.7 thousand square meters. During the construction, the most modern technologies were used to increase economic efficiency and safety, Delo Group says in its press release.

    The berth was constructed as part of a major investment project “Reconstruction of KSK Grain Terminal”, the cost of the work amounted to about USD 68 million of the Group's own funds. At the end of 2020 and the first half of this year, the KSK terminal ranks second in Russia in terms of transshipment volumes.

    The depth near the berth has been brought to 16.9 meters, which makes it the deepest in the Azov-Black Sea basin. This allows to receive vessels with deadweight up to 100 thousand tons and maximum draft up to 14.4 meters. Prior to its commissioning, KSK Grain Terminal could receive grain carriers with a maximum carrying capacity of up to 50 thousand tons. With the launch of the berth, the planned capacity of KSK increased to 7 million tons per year.

    The launch of a modernized port infrastructure facility of this scale has not only regional but also federal significance. The opening was attended by Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation Oksana Lut, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot Konstantin Anisimov, representatives of federal executive authorities, the leadership of Krasnodar Krai and its districts, other subjects of the Southern Federal District, Novorossiysk, the second shareholder of the KSK company “Cargill”, central offices of credit institutions, business structures, their regional offices, and the largest clients of the terminal.

    Speaking at the opening ceremony, the head and owner of Delo Group Sergey Shishkarev noted: “Today we are not just opening a new modern port infrastructure facility. We mark the completion of a major comprehensive investment project launched in 2015 for the reconstruction of the NUTEP and KSK terminals. The total volume of investments made by the Group in this project amounted to USD 335 million of its own funds alone, without attracting government investments.

    Nevertheless, all our investment projects are always calculated taking into account the implementation of the strategic objectives of the state and national projects. The development of logistics for Russian agricultural exports will strengthen the role of Russia in the world grain market, open new sales markets for Russian farmers in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The group has always associated itself with the economic system of our country, its principle is "Developing with the economy, developing for the economy."

    According to Oksana Lut, about 90% of domestic grain exports go by sea, mostly through the Azov-Black Sea ports. Taking this into account, Novorossiysk remains one of the most important transport arteries - in the past season, a third of the total volume of supplies passed through this port, with more than 10% accounted for by the KSK terminal.

    As the Deputy Minister noted, the industry plans to increase grain production every year. The long-term strategy for the development of the grain complex assumes a significant increase in the harvest in the next 10 years. "Projects like this are very important from the point of view of further increasing exports and improving transport accessibility," - said Oksana Lut.

    Most of the speakers noted that the successful implementation of such large investment projects in our difficult times testifies to business confidence in the steps of the Russian leadership to develop the country's economy and to a definite support for them by the business community.

    During the festive event, a symbolic launch of the grain loading of the first vessel moored at the new berth - the Belfuji bulk carrier with a deadweight of 63.5 thousand tons was given.

    DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

    Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

    The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.

Другие новости по темам: KSK Grain Terminal, Delo Group  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 21

18:00 Agreement signed between Grimaldi and Armas Trasmediterranea
17:55 Stena RoRo orders its tenth E-Flexer RoPax ferry
17:51 “FLORIAN” Port Fire Brigade to take care of safety in the Port of Gdańsk
17:17 ESPO welcomes "Fit for 55”-package
16:33 Vietnamese Navy ships to take part in celebration of RF Navy Day in Vladivostok
15:48 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 6M’2021 fell by 24.2%
15:25 Maersk Broker Advisory Services launch partnership with McKinsey & Company to assist the maritime industry in its decarbonisation journey
15:02 GTT is selected by Seaspan, SHI and ZIM to design the fuel tanks for five very large LNG-fuelled container vessels
14:49 Lena River United Shipping Company opens Arctic navigation season
14:02 Safe Bulkers enters into an agreement for the acquisition of three Kamsarmax Class dry-bulk Japanese vessels
13:50 CIMAC World Congress to open in one year’s time
13:10 ABP’s Port of Ipswich retains first place for agricultural products exports in the UK
12:52 CIMAC on the IMO decisions: Clear regulations are in the interest of the maritime industry
12:43 NYK to build company’s first LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier
12:31 M. Skuodis: Opening the Kaunas Intermodal Terminal marks a new stage in the Rail Baltica project
12:10 Golar, Perenco and SNH agree increased capacity utilisation of FLNG Hilli Episeyo
11:48 New berth put into operation at newly reconstructed KSK terminal
11:03 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward correction on Jul.21 after dramatic drop the day before
11:00 BC Ferries' fourth Island Class ferry transits Panama Canal
10:46 Kaunas Intermodal Terminal opened to commercial traffic on the Rail Baltica railway
10:25 Port of Tallinn opened a new and sustainable terminal
10:17 MES-S delivers a 66,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "JAL KALPATARU at its Tamano Shipyard
09:31 Crude oil prices decrease in response to US reserves growth
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of July 20
08:00 IAA PortNews celebrates its 17th anniversary!

2021 July 20

18:07 Solstad Offshore ASA announces contract awards for two CSVs
17:23 Port of Corpus Christi sets new tonnage records in H1 2021
17:06 Equinor, RES and Green Giraffe team up for floating offshore wind growth in France
16:34 “K” LINE signs a long-term consecutive voyage charter for a LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier with JFE Steel Corporation
15:52 The Mercury corvette superstructure delivered to Severnaya Verf Shipyard from SNSZ (video release)
14:17 SZRK takes delivery of KSP02 design second crab factory "Azimut" from Turkish shipyard
13:12 MOL signs deal for long-term transport using newbuilding LNG-fueled bulker
12:42 Onego Shipyard to build Project 23620 LNG-fueled icebreaker duo for Rosmorport
12:21 Valenciaport total freight traffic up 11.11% to 7,359,953 tonnes in June 2021
12:08 Zero-emissions truck project launches at Port of Oakland
11:44 "Ship Carbon Recycling Working Group" of Japan's CCR Study Group has confirmed that carbon recycled methane can be recognized as zero emission ship fuel
11:30 Port of Los Angeles’ new data module forecasts cargo movement up to six months out
11:10 The PHILIP HEYLO tanker successfully passes survey in RRR
10:36 Upon overhaul KSK Grain Terminal handles its first vessel at the new Berth No. 40A
10:04 North P&I Club appoints Nick Wolfe to drive diversification forward
09:59 MSC Group and Oldendorff Carriers join the Methanol Institute
09:49 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 19
09:18 Crude oil prices regained after falling
08:23 MABUX: Global bunker prices may decline sharply on Jul 20 following downward trend on global crude market

2021 July 19

18:06 Finnlines investigates the incident on MS Europalink
17:16 "Ship Carbon Recycling Working Group" of Japan's Carbon Capture & Reuse Study Group confirms that carbon recycled methane can be recognized as zero emission ship fuel
16:12 ABS releases guidance on autonomous and remote-control technologies
15:13 Shipping associations renew call for international naval response to Nigeria-based pirates
14:26 Aker Solutions awarded major offshore wind contract
14:03 NorthPort, MICT inter-terminal transfers boost Coca-Cola’s supply chain
13:49 New Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh visits Damen’s Global Dredging Headquarters
13:17 Russian Gov’t has allocated more than RUB 1 billion to complete the North Pole Arctic research vessel
12:37 Crude oil prices decline on OPEC+ decision
12:24 Murmansk Fish Port six-month volume falls 2.7%
12:03 MSC and Shell sign collaboration agreement on decarbonising shipping
11:30 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 16
11:03 Equinor ready to further develop floating offshore wind in Scotland
10:27 Milaha reports a 46% increase in net profit for H1 2021
10:16 The Gov’t Committee instructed the Ministry of Transport to continue the development of the Caspian-Azov / Black Sea year-round navigation project
09:18 Port of Oakland volume spiked 11.4 percent in first half ’21