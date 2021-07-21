2021 July 21 10:17

MES-S delivers a 66,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "JAL KALPATARU at its Tamano Shipyard

MITSUI E&S SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD. (MES-S) completed and delivered a 66,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "JAL KALPATARU (Hull No.1967) at its Tamano Shipyard on 21st July, 2021, according to the company's release.

This is the 23rd ship of "neo66BC", the "wide beam shallow draft vessel" of line-up "neo series" and the last merchant vessel built under the company's name.

The core business of MES-S shifts to the engineering service which contributes to the growth of maritime industry.