2021 July 21 08:00

IAA PortNews celebrates its 17th anniversary!

During this time, we have become the leading maritime sector’s media group, the information flagship of the industry.

Information and analytical agency PortNews is celebrating its 17th anniversary. Every day we provide coverage both in Russian and English of the most recent developments in shipbuilding, shipping and port activities, exclusive insights and analytical reports and host demanded events in the maritime sector.



Over the years, we have become the leading maritime media group, the information flagship of the industry. Our audience has significantly expanded, as well as the fields of our activities. Now our news can be read in any of the popular social networking platforms: Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Telegram, Yandex.Dzen, Twitter.



During the pandemic hardships, it is important for us to remain a vital link for you, to create face-to-face and online communication platforms. The past year has seen more than 20 meetings, including the largest face-to-face event that we hold annually for the dredging industry, as well as online - the LNG fleet conference, LNG bunkering and other alternatives.



We are happy to talk about your successes, your technologies, help to voice and solve the problems faced by the business. We receive your feedbacks, comments and arrange panel discussions.



We hope that the circle of friends of the PortNews media group will constantly grow. Thank you all for your congratulations! Stay with us!