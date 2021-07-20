2021 July 20 18:07

Solstad Offshore ASA announces contract awards for two CSVs

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced award of two medium term contracts for its large construction vessels in the second half of 2021, according to the company's release.

Normand Navigator has been awarded a contract with an undisclosed client in South East Asia. The work is scheduled to start in September 2021 and will keep the vessel utilized until the end of the year.

Normand Frontier has been awarded contract in South America with a large international contractor. Contract duration is 100 days firm plus 60 days options excluding mobilization and demobilization. The vessel will support an ultra-deep subsea project. The vessel has already started mobilization activities.