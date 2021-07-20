  The version for the print
  • 2021 July 20 18:07

    Solstad Offshore ASA announces contract awards for two CSVs

    Solstad Offshore ASA has announced award of two medium term contracts for its large construction vessels in the second half of 2021, according to the company's release.

    Normand Navigator has been awarded a contract with an undisclosed client in South East Asia. The work is scheduled to start in September 2021 and will keep the vessel utilized until the end of the year.

    Normand Frontier has been awarded contract in South America with a large international contractor. Contract duration is 100 days firm plus 60 days options excluding mobilization and demobilization. The vessel will support an ultra-deep subsea project. The vessel has already started mobilization activities.

2021 July 20

18:07 Solstad Offshore ASA announces contract awards for two CSVs
17:23 Port of Corpus Christi sets new tonnage records in H1 2021
17:06 Equinor, RES and Green Giraffe team up for floating offshore wind growth in France
16:34 “K” LINE signs a long-term consecutive voyage charter for a LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier with JFE Steel Corporation
15:52 The Mercury corvette superstructure delivered to Severnaya Verf Shipyard from SNSZ (video release)
14:17 SZRK takes delivery of KSP02 design second crab factory "Azimut" from Turkish shipyard
13:12 MOL signs deal for long-term transport using newbuilding LNG-fueled bulker
12:42 Onego Shipyard to build Project 23620 LNG-fueled icebreaker duo for Rosmorport
12:21 Valenciaport total freight traffic up 11.11% to 7,359,953 tonnes in June 2021
12:08 Zero-emissions truck project launches at Port of Oakland
11:44 "Ship Carbon Recycling Working Group" of Japan's CCR Study Group has confirmed that carbon recycled methane can be recognized as zero emission ship fuel
11:30 Port of Los Angeles’ new data module forecasts cargo movement up to six months out
11:10 The PHILIP HEYLO tanker successfully passes survey in RRR
10:36 Upon overhaul KSK Grain Terminal handles its first vessel at the new Berth No. 40A
10:04 North P&I Club appoints Nick Wolfe to drive diversification forward
09:59 MSC Group and Oldendorff Carriers join the Methanol Institute
09:49 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 19
09:18 Crude oil prices regained after falling
08:23 MABUX: Global bunker prices may decline sharply on Jul 20 following downward trend on global crude market

2021 July 19

18:06 Finnlines investigates the incident on MS Europalink
16:12 ABS releases guidance on autonomous and remote-control technologies
15:13 Shipping associations renew call for international naval response to Nigeria-based pirates
14:26 Aker Solutions awarded major offshore wind contract
14:03 NorthPort, MICT inter-terminal transfers boost Coca-Cola’s supply chain
13:49 New Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh visits Damen’s Global Dredging Headquarters
13:17 Russian Gov’t has allocated more than RUB 1 billion to complete the North Pole Arctic research vessel
12:37 Crude oil prices decline on OPEC+ decision
12:24 Murmansk Fish Port six-month volume falls 2.7%
12:03 MSC and Shell sign collaboration agreement on decarbonising shipping
11:30 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 16
11:03 Equinor ready to further develop floating offshore wind in Scotland
10:27 Milaha reports a 46% increase in net profit for H1 2021
10:16 The Gov’t Committee instructed the Ministry of Transport to continue the development of the Caspian-Azov / Black Sea year-round navigation project
09:18 Port of Oakland volume spiked 11.4 percent in first half ’21
08:36 MABUX: Global bunker prices may stay steady with no firm trend on Jul 19
08:35 Bangkok expands electric fleet with commissioning of twelve passenger ferries

2021 July 18

16:37 15,000-dwt asphalt carrier to be equipped with SCHOTTEL EcoPellers
14:21 Danaos Corporation announces agreement for the acquisition of six 5,466 TEU Eco-design wide beam container vessels
13:29 World's tallest cruise ship, Golden Horizon arrives in Dover for inaugural call
12:01 Incremental improvement in Transnet operations following unrest
10:57 Pyxis Tankers announces delivery of a modern product tanker

2021 July 17

15:09 Diana Shipping announces the acquisition of a Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel
12:37 MINSHIP and Auerbach join forces to combine their expertise in the Bulk and MPP sector
11:41 CMA CGM to implement new FAK rates for cargo shipped from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
2021 July 16

18:17 Samskip’s strengthens presence in the Nordics led by new subsidiary in Finland
17:16 Rising cost of fuel leads BC Ferries to reduce fuel rebate
16:23 The European Federation of Inland Ports supports the track to 55 outlined by the “Fit for 55”-package
16:07 The newest ocean cruise ship “Viking Mars” floated out in Ancona
15:20 Damen contracted to deliver cutter suction dredger to T&C in Paraguay
14:42 Concordia Damen held naming ceremony for twin inland container vessels for Den Bosch Max BV
14:41 Extra Container Capacity Antwerp to receive European funding
14:31 First drone traffic system is being tested at the Port of Hamburg
14:03 CMA CGM to offer a new intermodal rail solution from/to Aswan, Egypt
13:08 Global Ports posts its Q2 and H1 2021 operational results
12:14 CTSP handled first express container train as part of a new service for cargo delivery from Yekaterinburg
12:04 ABS verifies SBM Offshore’s AI-powered mooring solution
