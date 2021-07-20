2021 July 20 17:06

Equinor, RES and Green Giraffe team up for floating offshore wind growth in France

Equinor, RES and Green Giraffe join forces and form Océole, a partnership dedicated to developing floating offshore wind in France, according to Equinor's release.

Océole will evaluate and work towards submitting bids in the upcoming floating offshore wind tenders held by the French government.

Establishing this partnership is in line with the three companies’ ambition of delivering high-performance floating offshore wind projects to support France’s targets of up to 6.8 GW offshore wind by 2028 on its path to become carbon neutral by 2050.



Equinor is the world’s leading floating offshore wind developer, operating the world’s first floating wind farm, Hywind Scotland (30MW) and constructing the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm under development, Hywind Tampen (88 MW).

The company has more than a decade of operating experience from floating offshore wind. Their offshore experience and project management expertise from the North Sea and around the world makes them uniquely qualified to lead the way and further develop floating offshore wind in France in a safe and efficient way together with its partners.

RES has a strong and recognized expertise in offshore wind energy through its experience in project development, operation, and maintenance as well as support and engineering services. In France, RES won the tender for the offshore wind project off the Bay of Saint-Brieuc in 2011. The company will build on the experience from developing France’s first offshore wind project, which is fully consented and is currently under construction.

Green Giraffe is a specialist financial advisory firm focused on the renewable energy sector. With more than 110 projects worldwide they have a proven track record and a strong international position in the offshore wind sector.



