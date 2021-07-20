2021 July 20 16:34

“K” LINE signs a long-term consecutive voyage charter for a LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier with JFE Steel Corporation

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has signed along-term consecutive voyage charter with JFE Steel Corporation regarding the upcoming new built capesize bulk carrier (210,000 DWT) fueled by liquified natural gas (LNG)The construction of its firstLNG-fueled bulk carrier will be ordered to NIHON SHIPYARD CO.,LTD.andthe vessel is scheduled to be delivered in sthalf of 2024, according to the company's release.

The vessel is called a “next-generation vessel” coping with environmental issues. It willreduce the emissionsof CO2, by25 to 30 %, SOx by almost 100%, and NOx by around 85% with the use of LNG instead of conventional heavy fuel oil.Moreover, the vessel reaches more 40% of CO2 emission reduction in the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) which fully aligns withthe reduction target of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

“K” LINEwill also install“Seawing”, an automated kite system utilizing wind powersupplied by Airseas, to increase the effects of decarbonization. “K” LINE has been promoting a corporative policy of“sustainable management” in terms of environment,society,and economy to satisfy global needs concerningclimate changeand SDGs continuously now and future.

The introduction of the next-generation vesselis one of the projects within this sustainable management approach. With “K”LINE Environmental Vision 2050, “K” LINE will flexibly and proactively listen to customerdemands including environmental issues and find the best solution to contribute to the sustainable development of the society.