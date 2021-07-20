2021 July 20 14:17

SZRK takes delivery of KSP02 design second crab factory "Azimut" from Turkish shipyard

Construction of yet another crab catcher is nearing completion





Photo credit: Marine Engineering Bureau



Marine Engineering Bureau that developed the vessel design documentation says that EPIC Denizcilik on July 19, 2021 delivered the Azimut, second crab factory Project KSP02. The vessel was ordered by North-West Shipping Company (SZRK, part of the North-West Fishery Consortium). The project subcontractor is Yalova, Turkey based ÖZATA Shipyard. Construction of another such crab factory of Project KSP02 is nearing completion.The vessel was designed for fishing king crab and snow crab, processing, storing and transshipment onto refrigerated ships in rough sea with sea swells cresting as high as 4 metres. After processing and freezing of the crab, the products are stored in a freezing hold with a capacity of about 1750 m3.

Key particulars: LOA – 73.44 m; width – 16.60 m; depth to main deck – 7.60 m; deadweight – 2,548 t; freezing hold capacity - about 1,750 cbm; design speed - 12 knots. Class notation - KM AUT1 (REF) BWM(T) TMS Fishing vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. Area of operation – Northern fishery basin, Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea.

Raw product processing capacity - 30 t/day for snow crab and 60 d/day for king crab. Frozen product processing capacity - 20 t/day for snow crab and 40 d/day for king crab. There are special storing facilities for bait, salt and empty containers. The vessel has accommodation for 40 crew members in comfortable cabins with a common room, medical and sanitary facilities. The ship is fitted with radio and navigation equipment compliant with the ship class and area of navigation.

Delivery / acceptance ceremony for the KSP02 series first crab catcher "Arctur" was held at ÖZATA Shipyard on March 30, 2021 >>>>.