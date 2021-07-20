2021 July 20 17:23

Port of Corpus Christi sets new tonnage records in H1 2021

The Port of Corpus Christi ended June 2021 with a new record quarter and a record first half of the year, moving nearly 80.5 million tons of cargo in the first six months of the year, according to the company's release.

The Port’s first-half 2021 total tonnage yielded a 4.7 percent increase over the same period in 2020, largely due to a 72% year-over-year increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, a 42% year-over-year increase in agriculture commodities, and a 3.6% increase in crude oil exports. Crude oil exports for the first half of 2021 averaged 1.58 million barrels per day, slightly above the 2020 full year run rate. Overall, nearly 43 million tons of cargo moved through the Port of Corpus Christi in the second quarter, a 2% increase from the prior quarterly record set in Q4-2020.

This exceptional performance comes on the heels of a record-breaking 2020 when the Port of Corpus Christi saw a 31% increase in overall gateway volumes and associated record revenues, thereby maintaining its high investment-grade ratings and positive outlook for the Port Authority.

About Port Corpus Christi

As a leader in U.S. Crude Oil export ports and a major economic engine of Texas and the nation, Port Corpus Christi is the largest port in the United States in total revenue tonnage. Strategically located on the western Gulf of Mexico with a 36-mile, soon to be 54-foot (MLLW) deep channel, Port Corpus Christi is a major gateway to international and domestic maritime commerce. The Port has excellent railroad and highway network connectivity via three North American Class-1 railroads and two major interstate highways. With an outstanding staff overseen by its seven-member commission, Port Corpus Christi is “Moving America’s Energy.”