  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 20 12:21

    Valenciaport total freight traffic up 11.11% to 7,359,953 tonnes in June 2021

    The worst of the crisis is over and the pace of Valenciaport’s shipping activity shows a very positive trend compared to 2019, a year without pandemic. In June 2021, the total freight traffic was 7,359,953 tonnes, which represents an improvement of 11.11% compared to 2019 and 20.6% of June 2020. Increases above double digits are also seen in the movement of containers, which in June this year reached 487,803, representing an increase of 11.33% compared to a “normal” year such as 2019 and 23.2% compared to a pandemic month, which is June 2020. These data reflect the capacity of the Spanish and world economy to recover the path of growth after a year marked by a health and economic crisis.

    In this return to positive activity, exports by companies in the Valencian Community and Valenciaport’s area of influence are playing a strategic role. Full containers dedicated to sales abroad stood at 96,455 in June this year, 17% more than in the same month of 2019 and 35% more than in 2020. Both in this month and in the accumulated of the year, all productive sectors recorded positive figures, especially strategic industries such as construction materials, agri-food and automotive.

    However, there are still activities that need more time to return to growth compared to pre-pandemic times. Thus, for example, passenger traffic in June this year was 55% lower than in 2019, although if we compare it with 2020, we can see a favourable evolution, growing by 48%. On the other hand, in June 2020, 43,803 vehicles were moved as freight, which represents a decrease of -43% compared to 2019 and -7.83% compared to 2020.

    With regard to the first half of the year, freight traffic amounted to 42.6 million which represents an increase of 13.05% compared to the same period in 2020, and 4% more than between January and June 2019. The quays of the ports managed by the Port Authority of Valencia handled a total of 2,830,826 TEUs during this time, 11.65% more than in 2020 and 3.34% more than in 2019.Of the total number of containers handled in the first half of the year, those destined for exports grew by 27% and those for imports by 16% while those in transit grew by 4.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

    As regards ro-ro traffic, in the first half of 2021, total traffic was 6,314,320, 16.85% more than in 2020, while compared to 2019, this type of goods fell by 7%. This year, the number of car units in cargo regime was 275,409, 11.61% more than in 2020 and 30% less than in 2019.

    In reference to passenger traffic, the docks of Valenciaport transported a total of 166,113 people, 13% less than in 2020. This June, after 15 months of paralysation of activity, the Port of Valencia received the first cruise ship in transit with 857 passengers.

    In this first half of 2021, goods traffic grew compared to 2020 in all the sectors analysed by the APV Statistical Bulletin. If we compare only export traffic, the construction materials sector was the most dynamic with 3,485,772 tonnes, which represents a growth of 45.42% compared to 2020 and 29% if we compare it with the period January-June 2020. This was followed by the agri-food industry, which moved 2,223,052 tonnes abroad, 32% more than in 2020, while vehicles and transport elements handled 2,010,073 tonnes, 22% more. Other outstanding sectors are other goods, whose traffic abroad grew by 24%, chemical products, which increased by 20%, and iron and steel products, which increased by 45% compared to 2020.

    By countries, the highest traffic of full containers was with China with a total of 303,124 in the first half of the year, 27% more than in 2020, followed by the United States, with a growth of 6.75% and in third place was Turkey with an increase of 13%. Among the countries with the highest growth in containers, India (49%), Morocco (54%) and Italy (58%) stand out.

    By geographical area, the Far East is the area where most containers were handled with a growth of 17.6% compared to 2020, followed by the Mediterranean and Black Sea (7.34%), West Africa (37.6%) and Atlantic South America (18.36%).

Другие новости по темам: Valenciaport  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 20

17:23 Port of Corpus Christi sets new tonnage records in H1 2021
17:06 Equinor, RES and Green Giraffe team up for floating offshore wind growth in France
16:34 “K” LINE signs a long-term consecutive voyage charter for a LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier with JFE Steel Corporation
15:52 The Mercury corvette superstructure delivered to Severnaya Verf Shipyard from SNSZ (video release)
14:17 SZRK takes delivery of KSP02 design second crab factory "Azimut" from Turkish shipyard
13:12 MOL signs deal for long-term transport using newbuilding LNG-fueled bulker
12:42 Onego Shipyard to build Project 23620 LNG-fueled icebreaker duo for Rosmorport
12:21 Valenciaport total freight traffic up 11.11% to 7,359,953 tonnes in June 2021
12:08 Zero-emissions truck project launches at Port of Oakland
11:44 "Ship Carbon Recycling Working Group" of Japan's CCR Study Group has confirmed that carbon recycled methane can be recognized as zero emission ship fuel
11:30 Port of Los Angeles’ new data module forecasts cargo movement up to six months out
11:10 The PHILIP HEYLO tanker successfully passes survey in RRR
10:36 Upon overhaul KSK Grain Terminal handles its first vessel at the new Berth No. 40A
10:04 North P&I Club appoints Nick Wolfe to drive diversification forward
09:59 MSC Group and Oldendorff Carriers join the Methanol Institute
09:49 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 19
09:18 Crude oil prices regained after falling
08:23 MABUX: Global bunker prices may decline sharply on Jul 20 following downward trend on global crude market

2021 July 19

18:06 Finnlines investigates the incident on MS Europalink
17:16 "Ship Carbon Recycling Working Group" of Japan's Carbon Capture & Reuse Study Group confirms that carbon recycled methane can be recognized as zero emission ship fuel
16:12 ABS releases guidance on autonomous and remote-control technologies
15:13 Shipping associations renew call for international naval response to Nigeria-based pirates
14:26 Aker Solutions awarded major offshore wind contract
14:03 NorthPort, MICT inter-terminal transfers boost Coca-Cola’s supply chain
13:49 New Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh visits Damen’s Global Dredging Headquarters
13:17 Russian Gov’t has allocated more than RUB 1 billion to complete the North Pole Arctic research vessel
12:37 Crude oil prices decline on OPEC+ decision
12:24 Murmansk Fish Port six-month volume falls 2.7%
12:03 MSC and Shell sign collaboration agreement on decarbonising shipping
11:30 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 16
11:03 Equinor ready to further develop floating offshore wind in Scotland
10:27 Milaha reports a 46% increase in net profit for H1 2021
10:16 The Gov’t Committee instructed the Ministry of Transport to continue the development of the Caspian-Azov / Black Sea year-round navigation project
09:18 Port of Oakland volume spiked 11.4 percent in first half ’21
08:36 MABUX: Global bunker prices may stay steady with no firm trend on Jul 19
08:35 Bangkok expands electric fleet with commissioning of twelve passenger ferries

2021 July 18

16:37 15,000-dwt asphalt carrier to be equipped with SCHOTTEL EcoPellers
14:21 Danaos Corporation announces agreement for the acquisition of six 5,466 TEU Eco-design wide beam container vessels
13:29 World's tallest cruise ship, Golden Horizon arrives in Dover for inaugural call
12:01 Incremental improvement in Transnet operations following unrest
10:57 Pyxis Tankers announces delivery of a modern product tanker

2021 July 17

15:09 Diana Shipping announces the acquisition of a Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel
13:52 MSC and Shell sign collaboration agreement on decarbonising shipping
12:37 MINSHIP and Auerbach join forces to combine their expertise in the Bulk and MPP sector
11:41 CMA CGM to implement new FAK rates for cargo shipped from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
10:05 Bangkok expands electric fleet with commissioning of twelve passenger ferries

2021 July 16

18:17 Samskip’s strengthens presence in the Nordics led by new subsidiary in Finland
17:16 Rising cost of fuel leads BC Ferries to reduce fuel rebate
16:23 The European Federation of Inland Ports supports the track to 55 outlined by the “Fit for 55”-package
16:07 The newest ocean cruise ship “Viking Mars” floated out in Ancona
15:20 Damen contracted to deliver cutter suction dredger to T&C in Paraguay
14:42 Concordia Damen held naming ceremony for twin inland container vessels for Den Bosch Max BV
14:41 Extra Container Capacity Antwerp to receive European funding
14:31 First drone traffic system is being tested at the Port of Hamburg
14:03 CMA CGM to offer a new intermodal rail solution from/to Aswan, Egypt
13:08 Global Ports posts its Q2 and H1 2021 operational results
12:14 CTSP handled first express container train as part of a new service for cargo delivery from Yekaterinburg
12:04 ABS verifies SBM Offshore’s AI-powered mooring solution
11:43 Samskip strengthens presence in the Nordics led by new subsidiary in Finland
11:36 Vympel Shipyard lays keel for Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat (Project 21980)