2021 July 20 12:08

Zero-emissions truck project launches at Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland and its logistics partners launched a battery electric truck demonstration project this month on its path to zero emissions at the Oakland Seaport, according to the company's release.

The Port debuted ten new battery electric trucks at Shippers Transport Express (STE), a Port-based trucking operation. The Peterbilt trucks cost a total of $5.1 million and are used to haul cargo within the Port’s maritime area. Funding for the trucks comes from a ZANZEFF grant (Zero And Near-Zero-Emission Freight Facility program).

“Getting these cleaner-running and quieter trucks into service is a major step in testing the feasibility of battery electric trucks moving containers," said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. The demonstration project will take approximately three months.

The Port of Oakland invested $1.7 million to construct 10 electric charging stations at STE. The Port also built a new electrical substation and power line extension to connect to the charging stations. These construction projects took about two years to complete and advance the Port’s plan for reducing emissions from Oakland Seaport sources.



The Port’s monetary and construction commitments served as a grant funding match for the electric truck demonstration project.

Additionally, this project is a “Near Term Action” in the Port of Oakland’s Seaport Air Quality 2020 and Beyond Plan.

“We’re grateful to the California Air Resources Board for funding electric drayage trucks at the Oakland Seaport,” said Port of Oakland Director of Environmental Programs and Planning Richard Sinkoff. “Demonstration projects help us toward our goal of a zero-emissions seaport."

This battery electric truck demonstration project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It expands options for another clean, cargo-handling technology at California ports.

The vehicles’ trips will be within the Port of Oakland. The data collected will include emissions reductions measurements. The trucks will also be monitored for how effectively they operate when hauling fully loaded containers.

Currently, 17 battery electric trucks are in operation at the Port of Oakland. Presently, use of these drayage trucks are limited to short distances and lighter cargo loads because of range and highway weight limitations.



