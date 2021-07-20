-
2021 July 20 11:10
The PHILIP HEYLO tanker successfully passes survey in RRR
The tanker undergoes planned drydocking and repair
The 1300 dwt tanker has length overall of 79.83 m and breadth of 11.01 m.
The scheduled maintenance and repair of the vessel is now underway at the Midel Shipyard based in Aksai, Rostov Oblast.
YugBunkerService is a bunkering holding that has been operating in the market since 1996. YugBunkerService supplies bunker fuel to ships in the following Russian ports of the Black Sea: Rostov-on-Don, Azov, Taganrog, Yeisk, Temryuk, Kavkaz, Astrakhan, in inland ports of Saratov, Samara, Syzran and Volgograd. The company owns fuel storage terminals, a fleet of 12 tankers of capacity ranging 200 to 5700 tonnes.
Другие новости по темам: ship repair, Russian River Register, tankers, YugBunkerService