2021 July 20 10:36

Upon overhaul KSK Grain Terminal handles its first vessel at the new Berth No. 40A

The Marshall Islands flagged Belfuji bulk carrier was received at the new deep-water Berth No. 40A of KSK Grain Terminal (part of DeloPorts, a stevedore asset of Delo Group). This is the first vessel to be loaded with a grain cargo at the terminal after its successful reconstruction, Delo Group said Tuesday.



Maneuvering and docking of the Belfuji was performed by own tugboats of Delo Service Company. Grain will begin to flow into the bulk carrier holds on July 20 during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the reconstructed KSK Grain Terminal.



Deep-water Berth No. 40A, with a depth of 16.9 meters, was specially constructed for vessels of this class and more (with deadweight up to 100k tonnes and maximum draft up to 14.4 meters). Prior to its commissioning, KSK Grain Terminal could receive grain carriers with a maximum carrying capacity of up to 50 thousand tons.



Igor Yakovenko, Chief Executive Officer of DeloPorts, commented the event: "The positioning of the vessel for loading at the new berth of KSK went smoothly, confirming all our calculations on the berth parameters and once again showing the high professionalism of the tugboat crews of Delo Service Company. In fact, this is the first sign of the opening of the path to new markets and new opportunities. It is symbolic and logical that Belfuji will be received with the grain of our reliable business partner and the second shareholder of KSK «Cargill».



About the Company



DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.



Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.



The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.