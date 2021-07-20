2021 July 20 09:59

MSC Group and Oldendorff Carriers join the Methanol Institute

The Methanol Institute (MI) welcomed MSC Group and Oldendorff Carriers as the association’s newest members. The two companies - both highly respected leaders in their respective shipping markets - join a community dedicated to knowledge sharing and experience building in the use of Methanol as a safe, future-proof fuel, according to The Methanol Institute's release.

MSC Group and Oldendorff join a growing roster of shipping companies actively exploring the use of Methanol as a marine fuel in preparation for an environment in which GHG emissions and carbon intensity will be subject to tighter regulatory control.

MSC Group is a global operator across the transport and logistics sectors, encompassing a Cargo Division with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), MEDLOG, and a Passenger Division with MSC Cruises complemented by Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV) and SNAV. Today, the Group employs more than 100,000 people across the globe.

Founded in Germany in 1921, Oldendorff Carriers is a family-owned company celebrating its centenary as one of the largest dry bulk shipowners and operators worldwide, with a diversified fleet of about 750 bulk carriers at any one time and 330 million tonnes of cargo carried annually. Since 2013, the company has invested over USD 3 billion in new eco-vessels built in China, Korea and Japan.



About the Methanol Institute

Founded in 1989, the Methanol Institute serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry representing the world’s leading methanol producers, distributors and technology companies. The mission of the MI is to serve and provide cost-effective value to its membership from our offices in Singapore, Washington, D.C., Brussels, Beijing and Delhi.