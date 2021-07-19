2021 July 19 16:12

ABS releases guidance on autonomous and remote-control technologies

A new ABS Guide for Autonomous and Remote-Control Functions sets out a goal-based framework for the implementation of these technologies on vessels and offshore units. and introduces two new notations, according to ABS's release.

The Guide introduces the ABS Remote-Control and Autonomous notations. Development of the guidance was informed by experiences on remote-control and autonomous operations tug projects in Europe, Asia and the Americas.



The Guide’s goal-based framework also covers interactions with relevant stakeholders such as port authorities and other vessels. The Guide uses a risk-based approach to determine the requirements for the assessment and implementation of autonomous and remote-control functions.