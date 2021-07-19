  The version for the print
  • 2021 July 19 16:12

    ABS releases guidance on autonomous and remote-control technologies

    A new ABS Guide for Autonomous and Remote-Control Functions sets out a goal-based framework for the implementation of these technologies on vessels and offshore units. and introduces two new notations, according to ABS's release.

    The Guide introduces the ABS Remote-Control and Autonomous notations. Development of the guidance was informed by experiences on remote-control and autonomous operations tug projects in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

    The Guide’s goal-based framework also covers interactions with relevant stakeholders such as port authorities and other vessels. The Guide uses a risk-based approach to determine the requirements for the assessment and implementation of autonomous and remote-control functions.

2021 July 19

16:12 ABS releases guidance on autonomous and remote-control technologies
15:13 Shipping associations renew call for international naval response to Nigeria-based pirates
14:26 Aker Solutions awarded major offshore wind contract
14:03 NorthPort, MICT inter-terminal transfers boost Coca-Cola’s supply chain
13:49 New Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh visits Damen’s Global Dredging Headquarters
13:17 Russian Gov’t has allocated more than RUB 1 billion to complete the North Pole Arctic research vessel
12:37 Crude oil prices decline on OPEC+ decision
12:24 Murmansk Fish Port six-month volume falls 2.7%
12:03 MSC and Shell sign collaboration agreement on decarbonising shipping
11:30 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 16
11:03 Equinor ready to further develop floating offshore wind in Scotland
10:27 Milaha reports a 46% increase in net profit for H1 2021
10:16 The Gov’t Committee instructed the Ministry of Transport to continue the development of the Caspian-Azov / Black Sea year-round navigation project
09:18 Port of Oakland volume spiked 11.4 percent in first half ’21
08:36 MABUX: Global bunker prices may stay steady with no firm trend on Jul 19
08:35 Bangkok expands electric fleet with commissioning of twelve passenger ferries

2021 July 18

16:37 15,000-dwt asphalt carrier to be equipped with SCHOTTEL EcoPellers
14:21 Danaos Corporation announces agreement for the acquisition of six 5,466 TEU Eco-design wide beam container vessels
13:29 World's tallest cruise ship, Golden Horizon arrives in Dover for inaugural call
12:01 Incremental improvement in Transnet operations following unrest
10:57 Pyxis Tankers announces delivery of a modern product tanker

2021 July 17

15:09 Diana Shipping announces the acquisition of a Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel
13:52 MSC and Shell sign collaboration agreement on decarbonising shipping
12:37 MINSHIP and Auerbach join forces to combine their expertise in the Bulk and MPP sector
11:41 CMA CGM to implement new FAK rates for cargo shipped from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
10:05 Bangkok expands electric fleet with commissioning of twelve passenger ferries

2021 July 16

18:17 Samskip’s strengthens presence in the Nordics led by new subsidiary in Finland
17:16 Rising cost of fuel leads BC Ferries to reduce fuel rebate
16:23 The European Federation of Inland Ports supports the track to 55 outlined by the “Fit for 55”-package
16:07 The newest ocean cruise ship “Viking Mars” floated out in Ancona
15:20 Damen contracted to deliver cutter suction dredger to T&C in Paraguay
14:42 Concordia Damen held naming ceremony for twin inland container vessels for Den Bosch Max BV
14:41 Extra Container Capacity Antwerp to receive European funding
14:31 First drone traffic system is being tested at the Port of Hamburg
14:03 CMA CGM to offer a new intermodal rail solution from/to Aswan, Egypt
13:08 Global Ports posts its Q2 and H1 2021 operational results
12:14 CTSP handled first express container train as part of a new service for cargo delivery from Yekaterinburg
12:04 ABS verifies SBM Offshore’s AI-powered mooring solution
11:43 Samskip strengthens presence in the Nordics led by new subsidiary in Finland
11:36 Vympel Shipyard lays keel for Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat (Project 21980)
11:03 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
10:20 ClassNK and the Carbon Trust sign agreement to support progress of offshore wind power generation in Japan
10:09 No significant evolution in crude oil prices
09:57 Latvia’s Port of Ventspils six-month volume down 14% Y/Y
09:46 MABUX: bunker indexes may continue downward changes on July 16
08:49 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 15

2021 July 15

18:24 Rosneft Bunker successfully refuels the TS Khersones with low-sulfur fuel
18:16 ClassNK and the Carbon Trust sign agreement to support progress of offshore wind power generation in Japan
17:12 NOVATEK creates a subsidiary to develop domestic LNG fuel market
16:31 EU overreach threatens to sink shipping’s decarbonisation efforts, warns ICS
16:26 DAMEN is the General Sponsor of the 4th International Conference Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet
16:03 Port of Rotterdam welcomes the NAIADES III Action Plan for inland waterway transport
16:02 PortNews to provide information support to the NEVA-2021 participants
15:13 Dublin Port volumes down 2.1% in H1 2021
15:03 Associated British Ports publishes its Annual Review 2021
14:43 Cargo transhipment in North Sea Port rises in the first half of the year
14:12 WindFloat Atlantic becomes the world’s first classed offshore windfarm
13:47 Nearly 1 million tonnes of Sibanthracite’s coking coal exported in H1 2021 via Port of Taman
13:32 Wärtsilä launches major test programme towards carbon-free solutions with hydrogen and ammonia
13:19 NOVATEK establishes Climate and Alternative Energy Subcommittee