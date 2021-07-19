2021 July 19 14:03

NorthPort, MICT inter-terminal transfers boost Coca-Cola’s supply chain

Inter-terminal cargo transfers between Manila North Harbor (NorthPort) and Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) play a key role in the operation of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc.’s newly launched mega Manila port hub. The shared efficiencies within the ICTSI Group enable both terminals to facilitate seamless cargo movement at the Port of Manila, according to the company's release.

The inter-terminal transfer (ITT) operation between the Philippines’ premier international and domestic gateways is enabling Coca-Cola to conduct its logistics operations more efficiently by cutting container truck trips from the Port of Manila to the beverage company’s plants in Laguna and vice versa.

Prior to the launch of the new facility, Coca-Cola’s sea shipments were transported directly from the Port of Manila to the beverage company’s plants. With the ITT operations in place, shipments are transferred from container vans to trucks bound for Coca-Cola’s manufacturing facilities. Shipments from the plants are then sent back through the same mode and, at the Manila port hub, they are processed for domestic shipping to distributors in the Visayas and Mindanao regions. This completes an efficient logistics cycle that also contributes to the reduction of container trucks on the road.

In addition to leasing a CFS warehouse, NorthPort also offers Coca-Cola and CBPI readily available container storage along with other allied port services.

Employing ITTs also benefits other stakeholders including the City of Manila, the commuting public, and the environment.



The mega Manila port hub is part of Coca-Cola’s USD63 million investment in the Philippines for 2021, which will be used primarily to increase capacity in Luzon. Shipping an average of 6,000 containers across the country yearly, the company saw that establishing the port hub could further improve its operations.



Coca-Cola’s Manila port hub is managed by third-part logistics solutions provider Container Bridge Philippines, Inc. (CBPI). It was inaugurated by Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, CCBPI President and CEO Gareth McGeown, CBPI President Patrick Ronas, and NorthPort General Manager Romeo Salvador on 28 June.

NorthPort’s inter-terminal transfers provides logistics support to Coca-Cola.



ABOUT NORTHPORT

As the Philippines’ primary domestic gateway, NorthPort handles most of the domestic trade at the Port of Manila. It links the Philippine capital to the rest of the archipelago through passenger transport, inter-island shipping, and container-handling services.



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.