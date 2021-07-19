  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 19 13:17

    Russian Gov’t has allocated more than RUB 1 billion to complete the North Pole Arctic research vessel

    The funds will help complete the construction of the floating platform in 2021 and conduct shipbuilder’s and dock side trials in 2022

    Photo credit: USC


    Over RUB 1 billion rubles will be allocated to Roshydromet to finance the completion of “the North Pole” (Severny Polyus), an ice-resistant self-propelled platform (LSP). The order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the government’s press office said.

    The North Pole Arctic research vessel of Project 00903 was ordered by Russia’s Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring under the state programme on social and economic development of the Arctic zone.

    The new non-freezing self-propelled platform will be able to operate both on ice and in water. This will allow Russian polar explorers to resume long-term drifting expeditions which were interrupted due to climate changes in the early 2000s, which led to a decrease in ice thickness in the Arctic.

    The 83-m North Pole will allow accommodating more people than in traditional drifting stations and more equipment for scientific research. The results of such studies are important for understanding global processes of climate change, as well as for preparing and implementing plans for the development of the Arctic and ensuring the operation of the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

    The issue was discussed at a meeting with the Deputy Prime Ministers on July 19.

    The North Pole (Severny Polyus) was launched at "Admiralty Shipyards" (part of the USC) on December 18, 2020.

    The non-freezing platform North Pole will resume the traditional operation of drifting stations in the Arctic region. Previously, icebergs were used for polar expeditions and scientists have to deploy inhabited stations right on the ice floes. For the first time, such a landing followed by a polar station was carried out by Soviet researchers in 1937. The expedition was called the "North Pole". The same name was given to the new Arctic research vessel being built at the shipyard.

    Specifications: LOA: 83.1 m; breadth: 22.5 m; draft: 8.6 m; displacement: over 10,000 t; power propulsion unit: 4,200 kW; speed: at least 10 knots; hull strength - Arc8; fuel endurance: about 2 years; service life: at least 25 years; crew - 14; scientific personnel - 34. Class notation: KM(*) Arc5[1] AUT1-C HELIDECK-F Special purpose ship by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

    Earlier, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation Alexander Kozlov reported during the International Arctic Forum "Days of the Arctic and Antarctic in Moscow", the Ministry of Natural Resources plans that the ice-resistant self-propelled platform "North Pole" will commence operation in 2024.

Другие новости по темам: LSP, shipbuilding, Russian Government  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 19

16:12 ABS releases guidance on autonomous and remote-control technologies
15:13 Shipping associations renew call for international naval response to Nigeria-based pirates
14:26 Aker Solutions awarded major offshore wind contract
14:03 NorthPort, MICT inter-terminal transfers boost Coca-Cola’s supply chain
13:49 New Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh visits Damen’s Global Dredging Headquarters
13:17 Russian Gov’t has allocated more than RUB 1 billion to complete the North Pole Arctic research vessel
12:37 Crude oil prices decline on OPEC+ decision
12:24 Murmansk Fish Port six-month volume falls 2.7%
12:03 MSC and Shell sign collaboration agreement on decarbonising shipping
11:30 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 16
11:03 Equinor ready to further develop floating offshore wind in Scotland
10:27 Milaha reports a 46% increase in net profit for H1 2021
10:16 The Gov’t Committee instructed the Ministry of Transport to continue the development of the Caspian-Azov / Black Sea year-round navigation project
09:18 Port of Oakland volume spiked 11.4 percent in first half ’21
08:36 MABUX: Global bunker prices may stay steady with no firm trend on Jul 19
08:35 Bangkok expands electric fleet with commissioning of twelve passenger ferries

2021 July 18

16:37 15,000-dwt asphalt carrier to be equipped with SCHOTTEL EcoPellers
14:21 Danaos Corporation announces agreement for the acquisition of six 5,466 TEU Eco-design wide beam container vessels
13:29 World's tallest cruise ship, Golden Horizon arrives in Dover for inaugural call
12:01 Incremental improvement in Transnet operations following unrest
10:57 Pyxis Tankers announces delivery of a modern product tanker

2021 July 17

15:09 Diana Shipping announces the acquisition of a Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel
13:52 MSC and Shell sign collaboration agreement on decarbonising shipping
12:37 MINSHIP and Auerbach join forces to combine their expertise in the Bulk and MPP sector
11:41 CMA CGM to implement new FAK rates for cargo shipped from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
10:05 Bangkok expands electric fleet with commissioning of twelve passenger ferries

2021 July 16

18:17 Samskip’s strengthens presence in the Nordics led by new subsidiary in Finland
17:16 Rising cost of fuel leads BC Ferries to reduce fuel rebate
16:23 The European Federation of Inland Ports supports the track to 55 outlined by the “Fit for 55”-package
16:07 The newest ocean cruise ship “Viking Mars” floated out in Ancona
15:20 Damen contracted to deliver cutter suction dredger to T&C in Paraguay
14:42 Concordia Damen held naming ceremony for twin inland container vessels for Den Bosch Max BV
14:41 Extra Container Capacity Antwerp to receive European funding
14:31 First drone traffic system is being tested at the Port of Hamburg
14:03 CMA CGM to offer a new intermodal rail solution from/to Aswan, Egypt
13:08 Global Ports posts its Q2 and H1 2021 operational results
12:14 CTSP handled first express container train as part of a new service for cargo delivery from Yekaterinburg
12:04 ABS verifies SBM Offshore’s AI-powered mooring solution
11:43 Samskip strengthens presence in the Nordics led by new subsidiary in Finland
11:36 Vympel Shipyard lays keel for Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat (Project 21980)
11:03 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
10:20 ClassNK and the Carbon Trust sign agreement to support progress of offshore wind power generation in Japan
10:09 No significant evolution in crude oil prices
09:57 Latvia’s Port of Ventspils six-month volume down 14% Y/Y
09:46 MABUX: bunker indexes may continue downward changes on July 16
08:49 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 15

2021 July 15

18:24 Rosneft Bunker successfully refuels the TS Khersones with low-sulfur fuel
18:16 ClassNK and the Carbon Trust sign agreement to support progress of offshore wind power generation in Japan
17:12 NOVATEK creates a subsidiary to develop domestic LNG fuel market
16:31 EU overreach threatens to sink shipping’s decarbonisation efforts, warns ICS
16:26 DAMEN is the General Sponsor of the 4th International Conference Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet
16:03 Port of Rotterdam welcomes the NAIADES III Action Plan for inland waterway transport
16:02 PortNews to provide information support to the NEVA-2021 participants
15:13 Dublin Port volumes down 2.1% in H1 2021
15:03 Associated British Ports publishes its Annual Review 2021
14:43 Cargo transhipment in North Sea Port rises in the first half of the year
14:12 WindFloat Atlantic becomes the world’s first classed offshore windfarm
13:47 Nearly 1 million tonnes of Sibanthracite’s coking coal exported in H1 2021 via Port of Taman
13:32 Wärtsilä launches major test programme towards carbon-free solutions with hydrogen and ammonia
13:19 NOVATEK establishes Climate and Alternative Energy Subcommittee