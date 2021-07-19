2021 July 19 12:37

Crude oil prices decline on OPEC+ decision

Brent Crude down 0.67%-0.82%



As of July 19, 07:45, Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 0.73% lower at $ 73,05 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September settlement on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.67% to close at $ 71,33 a barrel.



Crude oil prices show decline on the OPEC+ decision to extend deal and to up output.