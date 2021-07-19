2021 July 19 12:24

Murmansk Fish Port six-month volume falls 2.7%

Photo credit: MMRP



The total cargo volume handled at Murmansk Sea Fish Port (JSC MMRP) in January-June 2021 reached 98 600 tonnes, which is 2.7% less than the same period a year before, the stevedoring company said.Handling of fish products since the beginning of the year increased by 14.5% to 87 900 tonnes.MMRP's June cargo throughput decreased by 2.3% to 21 400 tonnes, while fish products volume rose 2% to 17 300 tonnes.“Recently, we’ve seen two trends in the cargo throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port: a slight decrease in the total freight volume with an equally small gain in the transshipment of fish and seafood. This follow from the results of the second quarter, and half a year, and the first month of summer,” MMRP press release said.Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.