2021 July 19 10:16

The Gov’t Committee instructed the Ministry of Transport to continue the development of the Caspian-Azov / Black Sea year-round navigation project

The project for organizing year-round navigation on the Russian inland waterways along the so-called "Southern horseshoe" (the Astrakhan – Rostov-on-Don route) remains relevant. By the protocol of the Presidium of the Government Commission on Transport dated July 2, 2021, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Belousov, the Ministry of Transport was instructed to address the issue of “ensuring year-round (extended) navigation between the Caspian and Azov Seas by 2028 with the determination of the required volume and amount of funds, broken down by the years required for the rehabilitation of the relevant hydraulic engineering structures". A copy of the protocol is available at IAA PortNews.



Previously, the meeting of the Rosmorrechflot Board on July 1, 2021 noted that the organization of year-round navigation along the so called "Southern horseshoe" is in question. The FBU Azov-Don Basin Administration Sergey Gaidaev said during the meeting that this project will require significant costs for the reconstruction of hydraulic engineering structures. Read more >>>>



In particular, after the commissioning of the Bagaevsky hydroelectric complex, it will be necessary to rehabilitate all hydraulic engineering installations in order to ensure their operation in winter season. In addition, the reconstruction of the Kochetovsky and Nikolaevsky water power development complexes may be required.



Rosmorrechflot has already prepared technical design specification for carrying out research work on the organization of year-round navigation along this route.