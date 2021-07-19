  The version for the print
  2021 July 19 08:35

    Bangkok expands electric fleet with commissioning of twelve passenger ferries

    The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA) officially commissioned twelve new zero-emission all-electric commuter ferries as part of a citywide plan to reduce traffic and emissions. The deputy governor of Bangkok, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, attended the private ceremony on 14 June at the MariArt Shipyard, according to the company's release.

    The 47.5 ft. fibreglass vessels are powered by an integrated battery-electric propulsion system supplied by Torqeedo. They will augment the existing fleet of seven Torqeedo-powered electric boats introduced into service in December 2020.

    MariArt Shipyard outfitted each of the vessels with twin Torqeedo Cruise 10.0 kW electric outboards, four Power 48-5000 lithium batteries and four fast chargers, replacing the original diesel outboards.

    With a capacity of 30 passengers each, the electric vessels will enable the BMA to extend its daily commuter service to the inner-city. A portion of the fleet will operate in urban waterways connecting the Chao Praya river to Prachinburi province via a 72-km canal that passes through 21 districts.

    Bangkok’s goal is to convert at least 30 per cent of its transportation system to electric by 2035, according to MacDonald.
     
    About Torqeedo

    Torqeedo is the market leader for electric mobility on the water. Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, the company develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drives from 0.5 to 100 kW for commercial applications and recreational use. Torqeedo products are characterised by an uncompromising high-tech focus, maximum efficiency and complete system integration. Torqeedo is part of the DEUTZ Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems.

