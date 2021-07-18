2021 July 18 10:57

Pyxis Tankers announces delivery of a modern product tanker

The Pyxis Karteria, a medium range product tanker of 46,652 dwt was built in 2013 at Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea



Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), an international pure play product tanker company, announced that it took delivery of the Pyxis Karteria, a medium range product tanker of 46,652 dwt built in 2013 at Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea, pursuant to the previously announced transaction of April 29, 2021. The purchase was funded by a combination of cash and a $13.5 million bank loan that matures in seven years and is secured by the vessel. It is anticipated that the tanker will be chartered in the spot market over the short term.



Valentios Valentis, our Chairman & CEO commented:



“We are pleased to announce the successful delivery of the Pyxis Karteria, which increases our fleet to a total of six vessels including four modern eco- MR2’s. The addition of this quality vessel to our fleet positions our Company to take advantage of an anticipated improving chartering environment, potentially starting later this year. We hope to consider other acquisition opportunities in the near future”.



About Pyxis Tankers Inc.



Pyxis Tankers owns a modern fleet of six tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company is focused on growing its fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their "eco" features and modifications. Pyxis Tankers will expand and maximize its fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders.