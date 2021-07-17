2021 July 17 12:37

MINSHIP and Auerbach join forces to combine their expertise in the Bulk and MPP sector

The company will operate a combined fleet of 26 vessels with respective centres of competence for Bulk and MPP to remain.



Bulk operator MINSHIP Shipmanagement and MPP specialist Auerbach Schifffahrt join forces to create a consolidated ship management company. The new setup will provide full service for a combined fleet of 26 Bulk and MPP vessels and will continue to operate from two locations in Bavaria and Hamburg.



Under the dedicated leadership of Markus Hiltl (CEO of MINSHIP Group), Arne Seesemann and Rafal Mirski (Managing Directors at Auerbach Bereederung) a strong and experienced team will focus on optimizing owner’s fleet performance and continue to build an even more versatile group. While Arne Seesemann will be appointed CFO of MINSHIP Group, Rafal Mirski will serve as managing director of the newly established entity with the support of Christian Altmann (Deputy Fleet Director).



The new ship management company will continue to provide sound expertise in the operations of MPP/Heavy-Lift and Bulk vessels and operate with a two-brand, one team strategy under the names AUERBACH Marine and MInmarine. All commercial activities including but not limited to project development, Chartering and Operations will continue to be handled by MINSHIP, MINCHART and Auerbach Schifffahrt respectively.



Matthias M. Ruttmann, CEO of MST GmbH: “We are very happy for MINSHIP to have struck a deal with Auerbach Schifffahrt to allow them to combine their respective strengths, ambitions and shipmanagement expertise in a new entity. As a shareholder and board member of Auerbach Schifffahrt I have closely monitored the development and innovative spirit at Auerbach in the past decade and am confident we identified the right partner to help drive the transformation of the industry. With the combined experience and two excellent teams in Hamburg and Schnaittenbach we will be well-positioned to master the challenges of the future and forge a cutting-edge technical manager.”



Lucius Bunk, founder and managing partner at Auerbach Schifffahrt: “Following years of gradual organic growth we are delighted to have found the perfect partner to expand our operational business. Since inception we consider growth to be an imperative to maintain the necessary competitive edge and assure consistent top-quality service in an ever more regulated and complex environment. The new entity will be well placed to actively support our joined decarbonization and digitalization strategies to help transform our industry.”