2021 July 17 11:41

CMA CGM to implement new FAK rates for cargo shipped from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean

CMA CGM has announced the new applicable Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates (*) as follows as from August 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.



FAK rates include the Basic freight and the Bunker-related surcharges. They are subject to the THC (Origin and Destination), the Peak Season charges and similar charges and the Safety and Security-related surcharges



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:



Origin Range: From Indian ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To all North European & Mediterranean ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Date of application: From August 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) but not beyond August 31st, 2021.