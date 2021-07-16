2021 July 16 18:17

Samskip’s strengthens presence in the Nordics led by new subsidiary in Finland

Samskip has established its own business entity in Finland with ambitions to grow shortsea, inland and freight forwarding (ocean and air) volumes from new premises in Helsinki, according to the company's release.

Replacing a previous agency arrangement, the Finnish enterprise will be led by logistics professional Atte Ingman, who has 30 years of experience representing European and Asian shipowners. His track record also includes establishing successful subsidiaries in Finland for shipping principals: former associations include some of the biggest names in container, project cargo and ro-ro transport.



The new entity will employ Ingman directly as Country Manager for the Finnish market, committing him exclusively to Samskip, and occupy of new offices with easy access to downtown Helsinki and Helsinki-Vantaa airport from 2 August.



Samskip identified Finland as a prime candidate for growth soon after the appointment of Kari-Pekka Laaksonen as CEO in late 2019.

COVID-19 put the Finnish CEO’s plans on hold but container transport trends through 2021 have brought the initiative back to top Samskip’s agenda for organic growth.





