  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 16 16:07

    The newest ocean cruise ship “Viking Mars” floated out in Ancona

    “Viking Mars”, the newest ocean cruise ship which Fincantieri is building for the shipowner Viking, has been floated outtoday at the shipyard in Ancona, according to the company's release.

    The unit will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. As its sister ships, she is about 47,800 tons, 465 cabins with accommodation for 930 passengers.
     
    The ship, eighth of this class, has been designed by experienced naval architects and engineers, including an interior design team of London-based SMC Design, and Los Angeles-based Rottet Studios, who gave the “Viking Mars” a modern design of Scandinavian inspiration, characterized by sophisticated yet functional elegance. In addition to the all-veranda staterooms, the ship also has spacious suites with sweeping views, two pools, of which one infinity pool off the stern, abundant options for al fresco dining, and a spa designed according to the wellness philosophy of the Scandinavian tradition, with a sauna and a snow grotto.
     
    The Viking units are all built according to the latest navigation regulations and equipped with the most modern safety systems, including the “safe return to port”. They also feature energy-efficient engines, optimized hydrodynamics and hull thereby reducing consumption, as well as systems which minimize pollution produced by exhaust gases, meeting the strictest environmental regulations.
     
    Fincantieri started its partnership with Viking in 2012, trusting the shipowner who was entering the ocean cruise market as a start-up. Today, the cooperation which first began with an order for two ships, has reached a total of 20 units, including the order awarded to Vard for two expedition cruise ships, “Viking Octantis” and “Viking Polaris,” and the options. This is an all-time record, the largest number of units built by a shipbuilder for one sole shipowner.

    The first of the series, “Viking Star”, has been built at the shipyard in Marghera and delivered in 2015. The other units, “Viking Sea”, “Viking Sky”, “Viking Sun”, “Viking Orion”, “Viking Jupiter” and “Viking Venus”, handed over between 2016 and 2021, were all built at the Ancona yard. Other 9 units, options included, will take to the sea from the Group’s Italian yards in the next years.

Другие новости по темам: Fincantieri, Viking, cruise ship  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 16

18:17 Samskip’s strengthens presence in the Nordics led by new subsidiary in Finland
17:16 Rising cost of fuel leads BC Ferries to reduce fuel rebate
16:23 The European Federation of Inland Ports supports the track to 55 outlined by the “Fit for 55”-package
16:07 The newest ocean cruise ship “Viking Mars” floated out in Ancona
15:20 Damen contracted to deliver cutter suction dredger to T&C in Paraguay
14:42 Concordia Damen held naming ceremony for twin inland container vessels for Den Bosch Max BV
14:41 Extra Container Capacity Antwerp to receive European funding
14:31 First drone traffic system is being tested at the Port of Hamburg
14:03 CMA CGM to offer a new intermodal rail solution from/to Aswan, Egypt
13:08 Global Ports posts its Q2 and H1 2021 operational results
12:14 CTSP handled first express container train as part of a new service for cargo delivery from Yekaterinburg
12:04 ABS verifies SBM Offshore’s AI-powered mooring solution
11:43 Samskip strengthens presence in the Nordics led by new subsidiary in Finland
11:36 Vympel Shipyard lays keel for Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat (Project 21980)
11:03 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
10:20 ClassNK and the Carbon Trust sign agreement to support progress of offshore wind power generation in Japan
10:09 No significant evolution in crude oil prices
09:57 Latvia’s Port of Ventspils six-month volume down 14% Y/Y
09:46 MABUX: bunker indexes may continue downward changes on July 16
08:49 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 15

2021 July 15

18:24 Rosneft Bunker successfully refuels the TS Khersones with low-sulfur fuel
18:16 ClassNK and the Carbon Trust sign agreement to support progress of offshore wind power generation in Japan
17:12 NOVATEK creates a subsidiary to develop domestic LNG fuel market
16:31 EU overreach threatens to sink shipping’s decarbonisation efforts, warns ICS
16:26 DAMEN is the General Sponsor of the 4th International Conference Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet
16:03 Port of Rotterdam welcomes the NAIADES III Action Plan for inland waterway transport
16:02 PortNews to provide information support to the NEVA-2021 participants
15:13 Dublin Port volumes down 2.1% in H1 2021
15:03 Associated British Ports publishes its Annual Review 2021
14:43 Cargo transhipment in North Sea Port rises in the first half of the year
14:12 WindFloat Atlantic becomes the world’s first classed offshore windfarm
13:47 Nearly 1 million tonnes of Sibanthracite’s coking coal exported in H1 2021 via Port of Taman
13:32 Wärtsilä launches major test programme towards carbon-free solutions with hydrogen and ammonia
13:19 NOVATEK establishes Climate and Alternative Energy Subcommittee
12:51 RINA to undertake Tunisia Interconnection marine feasibility
12:12 Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 27% to 876,430 TEUs in June 2021
11:09 Port Kavkaz six-month volume drops 12% Y/Y
11:02 Damen Shipyards Den Helder completes maintenance and modernisation of HNLSM Snellius
10:52 Maersk to redesign its ocean network in West & Central Asia to create customer value
10:43 Maintenance dredging kicked off at the Port of Ust-Luga
10:09 Crude oil prices decline on OPEC+ news
10:02 European shipowners welcome the Fit for 55 climate package but fear lack of consistency among proposals may undermine increased climate ambition
09:53 Seanergy announces new time charter agreement and new financing agreement of $30.9 million
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of July 14
09:05 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate downward changes on July 15

2021 July 14

18:22 New COO for APM Terminals Spanish Gateways
18:16 Mastermind Shipmanagement and DESMI Ocean Guard signed a frame agreement for the supply of 13 BWMS
17:14 DMS Holland to distribute Anti Rolling Gyro
16:45 Subsea 7 awarded contract in the Middle East
16:25 ADNOC invests over $750 mln in drilling-related services
16:05 Peab rebuilds ferry berths for electric ferries in Nordland
15:49 Vladimir Korolev named as Severnaya Verf Shipyard Board Chairman
15:41 Volkswagen Group orders four more ships with dual-fuel engines
15:20 Volga Shipping kicks off its 2021-2030 newbuilding programme with four dry bulk carriers order
14:13 Olympic Subsea to deploy Vessel Insight across its fleet
13:11 ESL Shipping, SSAB and Port of Oxelösund start Virtual Arrival trial in the Luleå-Oxelösund traffic
12:11 Pilbara Ports Authority total throughput up to 724.7 million tonnes in last financial year
11:10 DEME Offshore successfully installs DolWin6 HVDC cable with ‘Living Stone’ operating on LNG
10:20 Wärtsilä’s LNG experience key to multi-engine order for new Italian ferry
10:10 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 13