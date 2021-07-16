2021 July 16 15:20

Damen contracted to deliver cutter suction dredger to T&C in Paraguay

The Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Ingeniería de Topografía y Caminos S.A. (T&C), a major civil contractor in Paraguay, for a customised Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) 500, according to the company's release.

T&C will use the dredger to transform the southern river bank of the capital Asunción, in the Costanera Sur project. The modular dredger will sharply increase sand production, required to meet the ambitious projects deadlines. For decades parts of the city have flooded annually due to their proximity to the river. As a result, residential and industrial areas have gradually moved away from the waterside, paving the way for the creation of a 7.5 embankment to prevent flooding.

Mr Francisco J. Griño, Vice President of T&C explains, “We are very proud to be taking part in this project, which is contributing significantly to the sustainability and economic prosperity of Asunción. As well as keeping the city safe and dry, the barrier will enable a better circulation of traffic, facilitating better trade in the capital and generally improving the quality of life.”

The prestigious project has a sharp deadline; all sand relocation works, including dredging, have to be finished withing two years. In total 9 million m 3 of sand will have to be dredged.

“We purchased the reliable DAMEN dredger to be able to meet our strict deadlines,” Mr Griño explains. The total project is scheduled to take five years and is dependent on the timely production of sand. The CSD500 will boost our dredging capacity. We are proud to be involved in such an important development in our country.”

Damen is able to deliver the dredger to this landlocked location due to its modular design. The dredger will be shipped fully dismantled to Paraguay shortly. Initially, it will sail from Antwerp to Montevideo, Uruguay, before being transferred to river barge to be transported up the Paraguay River. Upon arrival, Damen’s team will assemble the dredger and provide training to the crew in its use.

T&C is a new client for Damen. Over the last few years, the shipbuilder has opened a number of markets in South America, selling dredgers in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and now Paraguay. Facilitating the fast delivery of the dredger is Damen’s practice of building standard – proven – vessels for stock. The company is able to customise its products for its clients’ specific requirements using modular options. In this case, DAMEN is adding, amongst other things, anchor booms, a spud carriage pontoon and a deck crane.

Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. By integrating systems we create innovative, high quality platforms, which provide our customers with maximum added value. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.