Concordia Damen held naming ceremony for twin inland container vessels for Den Bosch Max BV

Last Saturday, two new inland container vessels built by Concordia DAMEN were officially named at a ceremony held at BCTN’s inland terminal at Den Bosch, according to the company's release.

Den Bosch Max BV is a joint venture between logistics services provider Nedcargo International BV and inland terminal operator BCTN. Following on from their delivery in December 2020 and January 2021, the Den Bosch Max Blauw and the Den Bosch Max Groen were named respectively by Royal Commissioner I. Adema, and Nicole Verduijn, the partner of Heineken BV’s logistics manager.

Nedcargo ships around 2.5 billion bottles of Heineken beer to the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp each year. Both vessels are 90 metres in length and have a beam of 11.5 metres. These dimensions are the maximum that allows them to pass through the locks on the Dieze Canal at Engelen, a requirement for accessing the terminal at Den Bosch. However, thanks to an innovative design each is capable of carrying up to 132 TEU, 24 TEU more than previous vessels. Both are also to be equipped to utilise interchangeable, container-sized battery packs; ZESPacks, supplied by Zero Emission Services.

Charged using renewable power, a depleted container can be quickly exchanged for a full one at exchange and loading stations. Diederik Antvelink, joint owner of NedCargo, commented, “We use 'Max' as an element of the names of these new vessels because we aim to maximise the reductions in our emissions and maximise the the number of containers that these vessels can carry. We are pleased to have continued our cooperation with Concordia Damen, having built three previous vessels with them. These new ships are a valuable addition to our fleet.”

Concordia DAMEN Concordia Damen’s core business is designing and building inland waterway vessels with an innovative and economic profile. Down-to-earth-management enables us to successfully build vessels worldwide. Besides shipbuilding, we are a reputable shipbroker and manage a fleet of inland navigation vessels. Since the founding of the company, Concordia DAMEN has delivered more than 140 vessels with very different specifications to ship owners in the Netherlands and all over the world. High quality, innovation and efficient shipbuilding is the Concordia DAMEN trademark. Concordia DAMEN see changes coming, understand what they mean and can thereby process quickly and effectively in its service.

Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.