2021 July 16 12:14

CTSP handled first express container train as part of a new service for cargo delivery from Yekaterinburg

Container Terminal Saint Petersburg (CTSP) handled the first container train as part of a new service for the delivery of goods from Yekaterinburg to St. Petersburg. The express service was organized by the logistics operator Universal Forwarder in conjunction with Freight One.



The container train consists of sixty two TEU containers laden with the products of the metallurgical industry. The containerized cargo arrived in July at CTSP from the Yekaterinburg-Tovarny station of the Sverdlovsk Railway and will proceed to South America and Asia by seaborne transport.



The new service makes it possible to deliver goods from the center of the Urals to St. Petersburg in a short time, bypassing offdock terminals, switch yards and stops. The container train’s transit time is an average of 3-4 days.



About CTSP

Container terminal Saint-Petersburg (CTSP) is a modern container handling facility within the territory of Greater Port St. Petersburg. CTSP specializes in handling of all types of container cargo including refrigerated containers, oversize and dangerous goods. The terminal is fitted with the advanced high-tech equipment and automated control system ensuring high speed of container handling for ships, road and railway transport.